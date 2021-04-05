Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3meCHSK
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 867 2718 5518
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Pw9Mxx
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 849 0301 3054
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
For more details, visit: bit.ly/31ElXuS
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Public Services Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Flood Resilience Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee
When: 10:45 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee
When: 11:15 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Council: Special
When: Noon
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Fire Committee
When: 12:45 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee
When: 1:15 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: 1:45 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Isle of Palms Real Property Committee
When: 1:30 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Sullivan's Island Town Council
Special, Workshop
When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed
Zoom: bit.ly/3mgvNwf
Meeting ID: 896 3738 8841
Password: 29482
Summerville Standing Committees
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3rLzc7I
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 836 3902 8046
Password: 591247
Goose Creek City Council Strategic Planning Workshop
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 406 Sigma Drive, Summerville
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Hollywood Municipal Election
When: 11 a.m.
Zoom access code: 889-3471-6064
Isle of Palms Council: Special
When: 2:30 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Summerville Board of Architectural Review
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Commission
When: 9 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 850 5377 7943
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3whtKwN
Conference Call: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 867 9676 5530
Goose Creek Zoning Board of Appeals
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Lincolnville Town Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 141 West Broad St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3mhGjDF
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 847 39993 4864
City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 824 6762 6366
City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 868 4604 0717
Hollywood Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
For more details, call: 843-889-3222
Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Settlement Community Task Force
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Committee Room, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3fBQT6Z
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 200 S. Main St.
St. John's Fire District
Finance Committee, Strategic Planning
When: 10 a.m., proceeding in the order listed
For more details, email: hr@stjfd.org
Friday
No meeting notices were received.