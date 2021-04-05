You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3meCHSK

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 867 2718 5518

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Pw9Mxx

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 849 0301 3054

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

For more details, visit: bit.ly/31ElXuS

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Public Services Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Flood Resilience Committee

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee

When: 10:45 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee

When: 11:15 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Council: Special

When: Noon

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Fire Committee

When: 12:45 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 1:15 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 1:45 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Isle of Palms Real Property Committee

When: 1:30 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Sullivan's Island Town Council

Special, Workshop

When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed

Zoom: bit.ly/3mgvNwf

Meeting ID: 896 3738 8841

Password: 29482

Summerville Standing Committees

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 200 S. Main St. 

Tuesday

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning 

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3rLzc7I

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 836 3902 8046

Password: 591247

Goose Creek City Council Strategic Planning Workshop

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 406 Sigma Drive, Summerville

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Hollywood Municipal Election

When: 11 a.m.

Zoom access code: 889-3471-6064

Isle of Palms Council: Special

When: 2:30 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Summerville Board of Architectural Review

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Commission

When: 9 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 850 5377 7943

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3whtKwN

Conference Call: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 867 9676 5530

Goose Creek Zoning Board of Appeals

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Lincolnville Town Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 141 West Broad St.

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3mhGjDF

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 847 39993 4864

City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 824 6762 6366

City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 868 4604 0717

Hollywood Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

For more details, call: 843-889-3222

Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Settlement Community Task Force

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Committee Room, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.  

Zoom: bit.ly/3fBQT6Z

Summerville Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 200 S. Main St.

St. John's Fire District 

Finance Committee, Strategic Planning

When: 10 a.m., proceeding in the order listed

For more details, email: hr@stjfd.org

Friday

No meeting notices were received. 

