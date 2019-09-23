Monday
City of Charleston Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Recreation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Charleston Parks Department, 823 Meeting St., downtown
Berkeley County Council
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Room 125, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 US Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Berkeley Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 US Highway, Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Hollywood Town Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood
James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
North Charleston Sewer District
Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee, Finance and Budget Committee
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology Task Force
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville Beautification Committee
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Cuthbert Community Center, Azalea Park, 105 W. 5th S. St., Summerville
Tuesday
City of Charleston Recreation Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Real Estate Committee
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Audit Committee
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County School Constituent District 1: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville
Goose Creek City Council: Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Goose Creek Fire Department Headquarters Station, 201 Button Hall Ave., Goose Creek
Hanahan Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan
Ravenel Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165
South Carolina State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
SC Soil Classifiers Advisory Council
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Suite 204, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville Commissioners of Public Works
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, 215 N. Cedar St., Summerville
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
South Carolina Real Estate Appraisers Board Conference Call
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Room 107, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville Special-Called Council: UDO Workshop
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Committee For Community Development
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Dutch Dialogues Charleston: Final Report Presentation
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown
Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
Friday
No meeting notices were received.