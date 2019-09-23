Monday

City of Charleston Public Works and Utilities

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Recreation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Charleston Parks Department, 823 Meeting St., downtown

Berkeley County Council 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Room 125, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 US Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Berkeley Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 US Highway, Moncks Corner 

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Hollywood Town Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood

James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston

North Charleston Sewer District

Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee, Finance and Budget Committee

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed 

Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165

South Carolina Board of Cosmetology Task Force

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Summerville Beautification Committee

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Cuthbert Community Center, Azalea Park, 105 W. 5th S. St., Summerville 

Tuesday

City of Charleston Recreation Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Real Estate Committee

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Audit Committee

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, 80 Broad St., downtown

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County School Constituent District 1: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville

Goose Creek City Council: Workshop 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Goose Creek Fire Department Headquarters Station, 201 Button Hall Ave., Goose Creek

Hanahan Planning Commission 

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan

Ravenel Town Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165

South Carolina State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors 

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

SC Soil Classifiers Advisory Council 

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Suite 204, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Summerville Commissioners of Public Works

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, 215 N. Cedar St., Summerville

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

South Carolina Real Estate Appraisers Board Conference Call

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Room 107, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia 

Summerville Special-Called Council: UDO Workshop

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S Main St.

Thursday

City of Charleston Committee For Community Development

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Dutch Dialogues Charleston: Final Report Presentation

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown 

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Friday

No meeting notices were received. 

