Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School Constituent District 4: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: District 4 Boardroom, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 8:15 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Education Committee

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Public Services Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 12:15 p.m. 

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Flood Resilience Committee

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Fire Committee

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Tuesday

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown 

Charleston County Constituent District 23: Regular

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Baptist Hill Middle School, 5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood

Charleston County School Constituent District 9: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Hanahan Planning Commission 

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee

When: 10:15 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Water Supply Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Board of Architectural Review 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m. 

Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, 2 George St., downtown

St. John's Fire District Commission Human Resource

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: SJFD headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Thursday

City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Ste. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room A, Department of Parks, 823 Meeting St., downtown

Charleston County School Constituent District 10: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Johns Island Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 1135 Main Road, Johns Island

Mount Pleasant Accommodation Tax Advisory Committee

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Accommodation Tax Advisory Committee

When: 1:15 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

St. John's Fire District Commission Finance Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: SJFD headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Friday

No meeting notices were received. 

