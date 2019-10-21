Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Tourism Commission Subcommittee: Tour Guide

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Suite 3403, Third Floor, Dept. of Livability and Tourism, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Special Personnel Committee

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Commissioners Conference Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Regular Monthly Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

S.C. Board of Cosmetology CE Review

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Summerville Planning Commission 

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Multipurpose Room, Macedonia Middle School, 200 Macedonia Foxes Circle, Moncks Corner

Charleston County School Constituent District 1: Regular and Listening Session

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville

Isle of Palms City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Isle of Palms City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Lincolnville Town Council: Special Called

When: Noon

Where: Charles Ross Municipal Complex, 141 West Broad St., Lincolnville

Summerville Commissioners of Public Works 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 215 N. Cedar Street, Summerville

Wednesday

City of Charleston 350th Steering Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School Constituent District 2: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Council: Special Called, UDO Workshop

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building

Thursday

Cit of Charleston Municipal Election Commission

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 116 Meeting St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Charleston Police Dept., 180 Lockwood Drive

City of Charleston Minority Business Enterprise Advisory Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Human Resources Conference Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County School Constituent District 10 Listening Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. Andrews Middle School, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Mount Pleasant Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

