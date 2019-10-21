Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Tourism Commission Subcommittee: Tour Guide
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Suite 3403, Third Floor, Dept. of Livability and Tourism, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Special Personnel Committee
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Commissioners Conference Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Regular Monthly Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
S.C. Board of Cosmetology CE Review
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Multipurpose Room, Macedonia Middle School, 200 Macedonia Foxes Circle, Moncks Corner
Charleston County School Constituent District 1: Regular and Listening Session
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville
Isle of Palms City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Isle of Palms City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Lincolnville Town Council: Special Called
When: Noon
Where: Charles Ross Municipal Complex, 141 West Broad St., Lincolnville
Summerville Commissioners of Public Works
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 215 N. Cedar Street, Summerville
Wednesday
City of Charleston 350th Steering Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 2: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Council: Special Called, UDO Workshop
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building
Thursday
Cit of Charleston Municipal Election Commission
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 116 Meeting St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Charleston Police Dept., 180 Lockwood Drive
City of Charleston Minority Business Enterprise Advisory Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Human Resources Conference Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 10 Listening Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Middle School, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Mount Pleasant Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane