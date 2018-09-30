Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Education Committee

When; 8:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee

When: 11:15 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Fire Committee

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 12:45 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

South Carolina Board of Cosmetology Task Force

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Tuesday

City of Charleston Palmetto Artisan Working Group

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Livability and Tourism Conference Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island

Charleston County School District Constituent District 23: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: District 23 Boardroom, 7224 Highway 162, Hollywood

Isle of Palms Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Summerville UDO Workshop

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Annex Building, 200 South Main St.

Summerville BAR

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Annex Building, 200 South Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: HROD Training Conference Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston History Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall Council Chamber, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Palmetto Artisan Working Group: Enforcement

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Livability and Tourism Conference Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Isle of Palms Municipal Court

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Real Property Committee

When: 4 p.m.

Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

South Carolina Board of Landscape Architectural Examiners

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Suite 204, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Thursday

City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Parks Department Conference Room A, 823 Meeting St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Isle of Palms Public Works Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Johns Island Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Summerville CDRB 

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Annex Building, 200 South Main St.

Friday

City of Charleston Public Recognition of Norfolk Southern Heroes

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown