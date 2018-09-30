Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Education Committee
When; 8:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee
When: 11:15 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Fire Committee
When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: 12:45 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology Task Force
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Tuesday
City of Charleston Palmetto Artisan Working Group
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Livability and Tourism Conference Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island
Charleston County School District Constituent District 23: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: District 23 Boardroom, 7224 Highway 162, Hollywood
Isle of Palms Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Summerville UDO Workshop
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Annex Building, 200 South Main St.
Summerville BAR
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Annex Building, 200 South Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: HROD Training Conference Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston History Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall Council Chamber, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Palmetto Artisan Working Group: Enforcement
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Livability and Tourism Conference Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Isle of Palms Municipal Court
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Real Property Committee
When: 4 p.m.
Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
South Carolina Board of Landscape Architectural Examiners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Suite 204, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Thursday
City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Parks Department Conference Room A, 823 Meeting St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Isle of Palms Public Works Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Johns Island Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Summerville CDRB
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Annex Building, 200 South Main St.
Friday
City of Charleston Public Recognition of Norfolk Southern Heroes
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown