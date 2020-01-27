Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 1:45 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council Workshop: Stormwater Design Standards Manual Update
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council Public Hearing: Stormwater Design Standards Manual Update
When: 4 p.m.
Where: City Hall, Council Chamber, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Recreation Commission
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Parks Department, 823 Meeting St., downtown
Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular
When: 4:15 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., Charleston
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, Charleston Clinic, 2100 Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston
James Island Public Service District Administrative Committee
When: 6:15 p.m.
Where: District Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
James Island Public Service District Public Hearing
When: 6:15 p.m.
Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
James Island Public Service District Regular Commission
When: 7 p.m.
Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District
Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee: North Charleston District, Finance and Budget Committee: North Charleston District
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
S.C. Board of Barber Examiners OJT Overview
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 204, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Tree Commission
When: 5 p.m.
What: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 2 p.m.
What: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County School Constituent District 1: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville
Goose Creek City Council: Special
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
Isle of Palms City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Town Council Retreat
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Palmetto Room II and III, Hotel Indigo, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Ravenel Town Council: Public Hearing
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
Ravenel Town Council: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Ravenel Town Hall, Ste. 100, 5962 Highway 165
Summerville Commissioners of Public Works
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 215 N. Cedar St., Summerville
Wednesday
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Thursday
City of Charleston Committee on Community Development: Special
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council: Orientation
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Burke High School Auditorium, 244 President St., Charleston
Isle of Palms Community Marina Workshop
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Friday
No meeting notices were received.