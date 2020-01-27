Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 1:45 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown 

City of Charleston City Council Workshop: Stormwater Design Standards Manual Update 

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council Public Hearing: Stormwater Design Standards Manual Update

When: 4 p.m.

Where: City Hall, Council Chamber, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Recreation Commission

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Parks Department, 823 Meeting St., downtown 

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular

When: 4:15 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., Charleston

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, Charleston Clinic, 2100 Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston

James Island Public Service District Administrative Committee

When: 6:15 p.m.

Where: District Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston

James Island Public Service District Public Hearing

When: 6:15 p.m.

Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston

James Island Public Service District Regular Commission 

When: 7 p.m.

Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: Council Chamber, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District

Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee: North Charleston District, Finance and Budget Committee: North Charleston District

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

S.C. Board of Barber Examiners OJT Overview

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 204, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island Tree Commission

When: 5 p.m.

What: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 2 p.m.

What: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities 

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means 

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County School Constituent District 1: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville

Goose Creek City Council: Special 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek

Isle of Palms City Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Town Council Retreat

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Palmetto Room II and III, Hotel Indigo, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Ravenel Town Council: Public Hearing

When: 5:45 p.m. 

Where: Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

Ravenel Town Council: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Ravenel Town Hall, Ste. 100, 5962 Highway 165

Summerville Commissioners of Public Works

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 215 N. Cedar St., Summerville 

Wednesday

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Thursday

City of Charleston Committee on Community Development: Special 

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council: Orientation

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Burke High School Auditorium, 244 President St., Charleston

Isle of Palms Community Marina Workshop

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Friday

No meeting notices were received. 