Monday

Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole

When: 12:15 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks 

Personnel Committee, Finance Committee

When: 4:30 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Commissioners Conference Room, Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Monthly Commission 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant 

Ravenel Special Called Council 

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5961 Highway 165

St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island 

Summerville Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corp. 

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown 

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

Sullivan's Island Town Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Special Called City Council: Racial Bias Audit Presentation

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School Constituent District 2: Regular 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Lincolnville Monthly Town Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: :Lincolnville Town Hall, Charles Ross Municipal Complex, 141 W. Broad St., Lincolnville

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Summerville Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Special Called Council: UDO Workshop 

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, 200 S. Main St., Summerville 

Thursday

Charleston County Aviation Authority Board

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Charleston International Airport, 5500 International Blvd., North Charleston 

Johns Island Council 

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Summerville Commercial Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Friday

No meeting notices were received.

