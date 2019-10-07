Monday
City of Charleston Business License Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 4: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Charleston County School Constituent District 4: Listening Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: North Charleston High School, 1087 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Charleston County School Constituent District 3: Regular
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston
Charleston County School Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Media Room, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown
Charleston County Legislative Delegation: Joint Delegation
When: 6 p.m.
Where: The Tides Hotel, 1 Center St., Folly Beach
Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Recreation Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
SC Board of Barber Examiners OJT Overview
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Town Council
Special, Workshop
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
Summerville Standing Committees
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Parks and Recreation, Planning and Development, Public Safety and Public Works Committees in the Second Floor Training Room. Finance Committee in Council Chambers, Third Floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County School Constituent District 3: Regular
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston
Charleston County School Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Media Room, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 3: Listening Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston
Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Folly Beach City Council: Work Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.
Folly Beach City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.
Goose Creek City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Goose Creek City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Lincolnville Town Council: Special Called
When: Noon
Where: Linconville Town Hall, Charles Ross Municipal Complex, 141 West Broad Street
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
Isle of Palms Real Property Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
Summerville Chat With The Mayor
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor,
Summerville Council: Special Called UDO Workshop
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Salon 4, Second Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston's 350th Commemoration Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown
City of Charleston Municipal Golf Course Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 2110 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Charleston County Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Room B-337, Lonnie Hamilton, III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Friday
No meeting notices were received.