Monday

City of Charleston Business License Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School Constituent District 4: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Charleston County School Constituent District 4: Listening Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: North Charleston High School, 1087 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

Charleston County School Constituent District 3: Regular

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston

Charleston County School Constituent District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Media Room, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown

Charleston County Legislative Delegation: Joint Delegation

When: 6 p.m.

Where: The Tides Hotel, 1 Center St., Folly Beach

Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms 

Isle of Palms Recreation Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

SC Board of Barber Examiners OJT Overview 

When:  9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island Town Council

Special, Workshop

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Summerville Standing Committees

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Parks and Recreation, Planning and Development, Public Safety and Public Works Committees in the Second Floor Training Room. Finance Committee in Council Chambers, Third Floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County School Constituent District 3: Regular

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston

Charleston County School Constituent District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Media Room, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown

Charleston County School Constituent District 3: Listening Session 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston

Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester 

Folly Beach City Council: Work Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St. 

Folly Beach City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.

Goose Creek City Council 

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Goose Creek City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd. 

Lincolnville Town Council: Special Called

When: Noon

Where: Linconville Town Hall, Charles Ross Municipal Complex, 141 West Broad Street

Mount Pleasant Town Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

Isle of Palms Real Property Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Summerville Chat With The Mayor 

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor,  

Summerville Council: Special Called UDO Workshop

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Salon 4, Second Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where:  Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston's 350th Commemoration Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown

City of Charleston Municipal Golf Course Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 2110 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Charleston County Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Room B-337, Lonnie Hamilton, III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Friday

No meeting notices were received. 