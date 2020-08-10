Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Building Codes Board of Appeal
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2F3GGQJ
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 853 1015
Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Video Conference Link: bit.ly/3a4zCi2
North Charleston Sewer District Commission: North Charleston District
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road
St. John's Fire District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
For more information, email: hr@stjfd.org
S.C. Board of Barber Examiners
When: 9 a.m.
For login information, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3fDu5Ac
Meeting ID: 894 7977 2797
Password: 29482
Summerville Comprehensive Plan Community Draft Presentation and Q&A #1
When: 9-11 a.m.
For login information, visit: summervillesc.gov
Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee
When: 9 a.m.
For login information, visit: summervillesc.gov
Tuesday
City of Charleston Public Safety Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 921 0395 1294
Charleston County Transportation Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Second Floor, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, BCE Building, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Folly Beach City Council Work Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 21 Center St.
Folly Beach City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 21 Center St.
Goose Creek City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers First Floor, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
S.C. State Board of Registration for Profession Engineers and Surveyors
When: 9:30 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-800-753-1965
Passcode: 8962073
Summerville Comprehensive Plan Community Draft Presentation and Q&A #2
When: 1-3 p.m.
For login information, visit: summervillesc.gov
Wednesday
City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 830 7784 0369
City of Charleston History Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Passcode: 708726
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2DpUcxI
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 861 4992 6536
City of Charleston Tourism Commission Routes, Parking and Tourism Subcommittee: Special
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/31wRhuR
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
City of Charleston Tourism Commission: Special
When: 5:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3a7lWmH
Conference Call: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 895 7435 5957
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Commissioners of Public Works Personnel Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3ilLcIM
S.C. Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings
When: 10 a.m.
For login information, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special
When: 8:45 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3km4QGd
Meeting ID: 813 4414 0897
Password: 29482
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3fEWGoE
Summerville Comprehensive Plan Community Draft Presentation and Q&A #3
When: 6-8 p.m.
For login information, visit: summervillesc.gov
Thursday
City of Charleston FloodStat
When: 9 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2DzSiua
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Webinar ID: 837 7513 3743
Passcode: 379347
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2PxTErI
Conference Call: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 867 2874 6225
Hollywood Planning Commission
Where: 6:30 p.m.
For Zoom login information, visit townofhollywood.org or call 843-889-3222
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Video Conference Link: bit.ly/2EVdxqG
S.C. Real Estate Appraisers Board
When: 10 a.m.
For login information, email: laurasmith@llr.sc.gov
Sullivan's Island Recreation Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2PMwiix
Meeting ID: 856 6986 4427
Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 4 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2XHEvJ7
Summerville Standing Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
For login information, visit: summervillesc.gov
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
For login information, visit: summervillesc.gov
Friday
No meeting notices were received.