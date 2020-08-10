You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Building Codes Board of Appeal

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2F3GGQJ

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 853 1015

Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Video Conference Link: bit.ly/3a4zCi2

North Charleston Sewer District Commission: North Charleston District

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road

St. John's Fire District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

For more information, email: hr@stjfd.org

S.C. Board of Barber Examiners

When: 9 a.m.

For login information, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3fDu5Ac

Meeting ID: 894 7977 2797

Password: 29482

Summerville Comprehensive Plan Community Draft Presentation and Q&A #1

When: 9-11 a.m.

For login information, visit: summervillesc.gov

Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee

When: 9 a.m.

For login information, visit: summervillesc.gov

Tuesday

City of Charleston Public Safety Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 921 0395 1294

Charleston County Transportation Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Second Floor, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, BCE Building, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester

Folly Beach City Council Work Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 21 Center St.

Folly Beach City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 21 Center St.

Goose Creek City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers First Floor, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

S.C. State Board of Registration for Profession Engineers and Surveyors

When: 9:30 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-800-753-1965

Passcode: 8962073

Summerville Comprehensive Plan Community Draft Presentation and Q&A #2

When: 1-3 p.m.

For login information, visit: summervillesc.gov

Wednesday

City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 830 7784 0369

City of Charleston History Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Passcode: 708726

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2DpUcxI

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 861 4992 6536

City of Charleston Tourism Commission Routes, Parking and Tourism Subcommittee: Special

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/31wRhuR

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

City of Charleston Tourism Commission: Special

When: 5:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3a7lWmH

Conference Call: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 895 7435 5957

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Commissioners of Public Works Personnel Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3ilLcIM

S.C. Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings

When: 10 a.m.

For login information, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special

When: 8:45 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3km4QGd

Meeting ID: 813 4414 0897

Password: 29482

Sullivan's Island Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3fEWGoE

Summerville Comprehensive Plan Community Draft Presentation and Q&A #3

When: 6-8 p.m.

For login information, visit: summervillesc.gov

Thursday

City of Charleston FloodStat

When: 9 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2DzSiua

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Webinar ID: 837 7513 3743

Passcode: 379347

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2PxTErI

Conference Call: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 867 2874 6225

Hollywood Planning Commission

Where: 6:30 p.m.

For Zoom login information, visit townofhollywood.org or call 843-889-3222

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Video Conference Link: bit.ly/2EVdxqG

S.C. Real Estate Appraisers Board 

When: 10 a.m.

For login information, email: laurasmith@llr.sc.gov

Sullivan's Island Recreation Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2PMwiix

Meeting ID: 856 6986 4427

Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 4 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2XHEvJ7

Summerville Standing Committee

When: 5:30 p.m.

For login information, visit: summervillesc.gov

Summerville Council

When: 6 p.m.

For login information, visit: summervillesc.gov

Friday

No meeting notices were received. 

