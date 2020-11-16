You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2IyQrse

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 863 8781 3999

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Internal Review Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-2056099

Meeting ID: 895-5691 9989

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, 861 Riverland Drive

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Hollywood Town Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283

Isle of Palms City Council: Special Strategic Planning Workshop

When: 2 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Operations Public Meeting Room, 1619 Rifle Range Road

Summerville Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: summervillesc.gov

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/32IpVU7

Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 899 0271 7108

Password: 200926

City of Charleston Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID #: 858 2805 2819

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3eVzns0

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 838-1797-5088

Password: 111720

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 999 634 8358

Isle of Palms City Council: Special

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/32GUXMc

S.C. Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings

When: 10 a.m.

For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Sullivan's Island Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/2Umjbqo

Wednesday

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 10 a.m. 

Zoom: bit.ly/3ktWjjp

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 810 1001 8983

City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 91801508293

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3plDLFL

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064

City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council: Traffic Stop Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 881 5103 0710

Isle of Palms Water & Sewer Commission

When: 8 am.

Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292

Meeting ID: 112 631 9155 #

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/3krSUBB

Summerville Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Municipal Annex, Second Floor, 200 S. Main St. 

Thursday

City of Charleston St. Julian Devine Community Center Smokestacks Task Force

When: 11 a.m.

Youtube: bit.ly/35trhnz

Conference Call #1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 870 2256 2576

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2UsfyiN

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 858 2285 5607

Passcode: 038879

City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 857 4204 3982

City of Charleston Minority and Women Business Enterprise Advisory Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 82574688678

Charleston County Aviation Authority Charleston International Airport Board

When: Noon

Where: Charleston International Airport, 5500 International Blvd. #101, North Charleston

Charleston County Public Library Board of Trustees 

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Support Services Facility, 4355 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Mount Pleasant Youth Council 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee

When: 8:45 a.m. 

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/2Umjbqo

Summerville Commercial Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 82702680319

City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Code: 83077840369

