Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2IyQrse
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 863 8781 3999
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Internal Review Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-2056099
Meeting ID: 895-5691 9989
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, 861 Riverland Drive
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Hollywood Town Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283
Isle of Palms City Council: Special Strategic Planning Workshop
When: 2 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Operations Public Meeting Room, 1619 Rifle Range Road
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: summervillesc.gov
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/32IpVU7
Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 899 0271 7108
Password: 200926
City of Charleston Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID #: 858 2805 2819
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3eVzns0
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 838-1797-5088
Password: 111720
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 999 634 8358
Isle of Palms City Council: Special
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/32GUXMc
S.C. Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings
When: 10 a.m.
For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/2Umjbqo
Wednesday
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 10 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3ktWjjp
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 810 1001 8983
City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 91801508293
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3plDLFL
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064
City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council: Traffic Stop Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 881 5103 0710
Isle of Palms Water & Sewer Commission
When: 8 am.
Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292
Meeting ID: 112 631 9155 #
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/3krSUBB
Summerville Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Municipal Annex, Second Floor, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston St. Julian Devine Community Center Smokestacks Task Force
When: 11 a.m.
Youtube: bit.ly/35trhnz
Conference Call #1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 870 2256 2576
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2UsfyiN
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 858 2285 5607
Passcode: 038879
City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 857 4204 3982
City of Charleston Minority and Women Business Enterprise Advisory Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 82574688678
Charleston County Aviation Authority Charleston International Airport Board
When: Noon
Where: Charleston International Airport, 5500 International Blvd. #101, North Charleston
Charleston County Public Library Board of Trustees
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Support Services Facility, 4355 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Youth Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/2Umjbqo
Summerville Commercial Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 82702680319
City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Code: 83077840369