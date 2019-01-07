Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Recreation

When: 3 p.m. 

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown 

Charleston County Legislative Delegation's Roads and Bridges Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Charleston County School Constituent District 4 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: District 4 Boardroom, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 North Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee

When: 5 p.m. 

Where: Conference Room, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd. 

Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Summerville Standing Committee

Parks and Recreation, Planning and Development, Public Safety, Public Works and Finance Committee

When: 5:30 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 2 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 3 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 4 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m. 

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Charleston County School Constituent District 23

When: 4 p.m.

Where: District 23 Boardroom, 7224 Highway 162, Hollywood

Charleston County School Constituent District 20 

When: 5:30 p.m. 

Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 224 President St., downtown

Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road

Folly Beach City Council 

Executive, Work and Regular

When: 5 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: City Hall, 21 Center St.

Goose Creek City Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 519 North Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms Recreation Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review - Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Isle of Palms Real Property Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Isle of Palms Planning Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Sullivan's Island Planning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Summerville Chat with the Mayor

When: 10 a.m. 

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St.

Thursday

City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston 350th Celebration Committee

When: 4 p.m.

Where: The Charleston Museum, 100 Meeting St., downtown 

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review - Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Room B-337, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045

Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Conference Room, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane 

St. John's Fire District Finance Committee Meeting

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Summerville Town Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St. 

Friday

Isle of Palms Real Property Committee - Special

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.