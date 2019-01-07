Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Recreation
When: 3 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Legislative Delegation's Roads and Bridges Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Charleston County School Constituent District 4
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: District 4 Boardroom, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 North Goose Creek Blvd.
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
Summerville Standing Committee
Parks and Recreation, Planning and Development, Public Safety, Public Works and Finance Committee
When: 5:30 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 2 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 3 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 4 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 23
When: 4 p.m.
Where: District 23 Boardroom, 7224 Highway 162, Hollywood
Charleston County School Constituent District 20
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 224 President St., downtown
Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road
Folly Beach City Council
Executive, Work and Regular
When: 5 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: City Hall, 21 Center St.
Goose Creek City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 519 North Goose Creek Blvd.
Isle of Palms Recreation Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review - Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Isle of Palms Real Property Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Isle of Palms Planning Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
Summerville Chat with the Mayor
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston 350th Celebration Committee
When: 4 p.m.
Where: The Charleston Museum, 100 Meeting St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review - Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Room B-337, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045
Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Conference Room, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
St. John's Fire District Finance Committee Meeting
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
Summerville Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St.
Friday
Isle of Palms Real Property Committee - Special
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.