Monday
City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Berkeley County Committee/Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Charleston County School Constituent District 4: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Historical District Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District
Special Sewer Committee, Special Bids and Purchases Committee, Special Finance and Budget Committee
When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed
Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
S.C. Board of Barber Examiners
Board, Task Force
When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 121 Executive Center Drive, Columbia
St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: SJFD Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Tuesday
City of Charleston Utilities Task Force
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, 107 E. Main St. Moncks Corner
Charleston County School Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 3: Regular
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston
Goose Creek City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Lowcountry Rapid Transit Community Workshop
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Alston-Bailey Elementary, 820 W. 5th North St., Summerville
Summerville Chat With the Mayor
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Summerville Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston's 350th Commemoration Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Meeting Room B, Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston History Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Tourism Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
James Island Public Service District Commission: Special
When: 6 p.m.
Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission
When: Noon.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Center, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
No meeting notices were received.