Monday

City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Special Called

When: Approximately 4:15 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Annex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

St. John's Fire District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

South Carolina Board of Cosmetology

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Summerville Historic Guidelines

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County School District Constituent District 3: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston

Goose Creek Economic Development Action Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Goose Creek Fire Department Headquarters, 201 Button Hall Ave., Goose Creek

South Carolina State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Wednesday

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road

Charleston County School District Constituent District 2: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant

Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Shem Creek Study Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Police Training Room, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee Meeting

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Thursday

City of Charleston International African American Museum Board: Public Project Update

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Commissioners of the Colonial Common and Ashley River Embankment

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, Charleston Design/Sustainability Center, 85 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County Aviation Authority Charleston International Airport Board

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Charleston International Airport, 5500 International Blvd., North Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular

When: Approximately 6 p.m.

Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Summerville CDRB

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

City of Charleston City Council Workshop: Spring/Fishburne Drainage Project

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown