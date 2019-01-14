Monday
City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Special Called
When: Approximately 4:15 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Annex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
St. John's Fire District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville Historic Guidelines
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District Constituent District 3: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston
Goose Creek Economic Development Action Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Goose Creek Fire Department Headquarters, 201 Button Hall Ave., Goose Creek
South Carolina State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Wednesday
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road
Charleston County School District Constituent District 2: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant
Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Shem Creek Study Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Police Training Room, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee Meeting
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston International African American Museum Board: Public Project Update
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Commissioners of the Colonial Common and Ashley River Embankment
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, Charleston Design/Sustainability Center, 85 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County Aviation Authority Charleston International Airport Board
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Charleston International Airport, 5500 International Blvd., North Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular
When: Approximately 6 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Summerville CDRB
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
City of Charleston City Council Workshop: Spring/Fishburne Drainage Project
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown