Monday

City of Charleston Recreation Commission

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Parks Department, 823 Meeting St., downtown

Charleston County Countywide Intergovernmental Flood Prevention Taskforce Committee

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Council Chambers, Third Floor, City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., Charleston

Charleston County School District Charleston Shared Future Presentation

When: Approximately 6 p.m.

Where: Auditorium, Burke High School, 244 President St., Charleston

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Charleston Mental Health Clinic, 2100 Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston

North Charleston Sewer District

Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee, Inter-Governmental Committee, Finance and Budget Committee

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

St. John's Fire District Commission: Insurance

When: 12 p.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

South Carolina Board of Cosmetology: Special Called

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Conference Room 204, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia 

Sullivan's Island Tree Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Tuesday

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Ravenel Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

St. John's Fire District Commission: Human Resource

When: 9 a.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

South Carolina Board of Environmental Certification

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island Public Facilities Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Wednesday

City of Charleston Tourism Management Plan Advisory Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Historic Charleston Foundation, 40 East Bay St., downtown

City of Charleston Tourism Commission: Tour Guide Subcommittee

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Suite 3403, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Mount Pleasant Special Planning Commission

When: 11 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Thursday

Mount Pleasant Town Council Retreat

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Cooper River Room, Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Sullivan's Island Land Use and Natural Resources Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Friday

City of Charleston International African American Museum Board

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Young Clement Rivers, Fourth Floor, 25 Calhoun St., downtown