Monday
City of Charleston Recreation Commission
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Parks Department, 823 Meeting St., downtown
Charleston County Countywide Intergovernmental Flood Prevention Taskforce Committee
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Council Chambers, Third Floor, City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., Charleston
Charleston County School District Charleston Shared Future Presentation
When: Approximately 6 p.m.
Where: Auditorium, Burke High School, 244 President St., Charleston
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Charleston Mental Health Clinic, 2100 Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston
North Charleston Sewer District
Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee, Inter-Governmental Committee, Finance and Budget Committee
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
St. John's Fire District Commission: Insurance
When: 12 p.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology: Special Called
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Conference Room 204, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Tree Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Tuesday
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Ravenel Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
St. John's Fire District Commission: Human Resource
When: 9 a.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
South Carolina Board of Environmental Certification
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Public Facilities Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Wednesday
City of Charleston Tourism Management Plan Advisory Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Historic Charleston Foundation, 40 East Bay St., downtown
City of Charleston Tourism Commission: Tour Guide Subcommittee
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Suite 3403, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Special Planning Commission
When: 11 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Thursday
Mount Pleasant Town Council Retreat
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Cooper River Room, Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Sullivan's Island Land Use and Natural Resources Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Friday
City of Charleston International African American Museum Board
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Young Clement Rivers, Fourth Floor, 25 Calhoun St., downtown