Monday

City of Charleston Palmetto Rose Artisan: Public

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Public Library Community

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Cooper River Memorial Library, 3503 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board of Directors

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Dorchester Mental Health Clinic, 106 Springview Lane, Summerville

Hollywood Public Hearing

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood

Hollywood Town Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood

North Charleston Sewer District

Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee, Rules and Policies Committee, Finance and Budget Committee

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

Sullivan's Island Tree Commission Meeting

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Beautification Committee

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Doty Depot, 320 N Laurel St., Summerville

Tuesday

City of Charleston Johns Island Growth Management Committee

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School Cafeteria, 1861 Bohicket Road

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 1: Regular

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: St. James-Santee Elementary Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville

Goose Creek City Council Workshop

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Fire Station I, 201 Button Hall Ave., Goose Creek

Ravenel Council Meeting

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

Wednesday

South Carolina Board of Pyrotechnic Safety

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Room 204, Kingstree Building, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

South Carolina Civil Engineering Portfolio Review Committee

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Thursday

Goose Creek Mayor's Town Hall

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N Goose Creek Blvd.

Summerville Millage Mini-Retreat

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Summerville Free Workshop for Applicant of HTAX Funds

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Cuthbert Center, 105 W. Fifth South St., Summerville

Friday

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Committee

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, 116 Meeting St., downtown