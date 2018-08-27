Monday
City of Charleston Palmetto Rose Artisan: Public
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Public Library Community
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Cooper River Memorial Library, 3503 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board of Directors
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Dorchester Mental Health Clinic, 106 Springview Lane, Summerville
Hollywood Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood
Hollywood Town Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood
North Charleston Sewer District
Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee, Rules and Policies Committee, Finance and Budget Committee
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
Sullivan's Island Tree Commission Meeting
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Beautification Committee
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Doty Depot, 320 N Laurel St., Summerville
Tuesday
City of Charleston Johns Island Growth Management Committee
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School Cafeteria, 1861 Bohicket Road
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 1: Regular
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: St. James-Santee Elementary Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville
Goose Creek City Council Workshop
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Fire Station I, 201 Button Hall Ave., Goose Creek
Ravenel Council Meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
Wednesday
South Carolina Board of Pyrotechnic Safety
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Room 204, Kingstree Building, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
South Carolina Civil Engineering Portfolio Review Committee
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Thursday
Goose Creek Mayor's Town Hall
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N Goose Creek Blvd.
Summerville Millage Mini-Retreat
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Summerville Free Workshop for Applicant of HTAX Funds
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Cuthbert Center, 105 W. Fifth South St., Summerville
Friday
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Committee
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, 116 Meeting St., downtown