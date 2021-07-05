You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Tuesday

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Human Resources Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 9:45 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 11:45 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 12:45 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Water Supply Committee

When: 2:15 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Standing Committees

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 200 S. Main St.

Westminster Planning Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Westminster Fire Department, 216 Emergency Lane

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 850 5377 7943

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: SITE DESIGN

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3xgfq7E

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 867 9676 5530

S.C. Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Summerville Board of Architectural Review

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 200 S. Main St.

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3qGpWmp

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID#: 847 3993 4864

Dorchester Seniors Board of Directors

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: David Sojourner Senior Center, 5362 East Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George

St. John's Fire District Finance Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Sullivan's Island Administration Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

More Info: sullivansisland.sc.gov

Summerville Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

No meeting notices were received. 

