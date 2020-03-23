Weekly Meetings

Editor’s Note: As the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States, these meetings are subject to change. Contact meeting organizers directly for last-minute cancellations. 

Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Park and Recreation: Finance Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room West, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island

Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission Public Hearing

When: 6:05 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

Summerville Council Workshop: Special

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Annual Action and Five-Year Consolidated Plans Public Hearing

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Sullivan's Island Town Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation 

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Dept. of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Ste. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown 

Lake Moultrie Water Agency Election of Officers

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Santee Cooper Regional Water Treatment Facility, Moncks Corner

Isle of Palms Ways and Means

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

S.C. State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors Board

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Wednesday

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School Constituent District 2: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Media Center, Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant

Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works: Finance

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works: Regular

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Thursday

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Dept. of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Ste. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County School Constituent District 10: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Isle of Palms Special Personnel Committee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Summerville Commercial Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

No meeting notices were received. 

