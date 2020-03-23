Weekly Meetings

Editor’s Note: As the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States, these meetings are subject to change. Contact meeting organizers directly for last-minute cancellations.
Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Park and Recreation: Finance Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room West, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island
Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission Public Hearing
When: 6:05 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
Summerville Council Workshop: Special
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Annual Action and Five-Year Consolidated Plans Public Hearing
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Dept. of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Ste. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Lake Moultrie Water Agency Election of Officers
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Santee Cooper Regional Water Treatment Facility, Moncks Corner
Isle of Palms Ways and Means
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
S.C. State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors Board
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Wednesday
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 2: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Media Center, Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant
Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works: Finance
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works: Regular
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Thursday
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Dept. of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Ste. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 10: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Isle of Palms Special Personnel Committee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Summerville Commercial Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
No meeting notices were received.