Monday

Berkeley County Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Theater, Charleston County School of the Arts, 5109-B W. Enterprise St., North Charleston

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, Charleston Clinic, 2100 Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston

Hollywood Public Hearing

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood

Hollywood Town Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood

James Island Public Service District Administrative Committee

When: 6:20 p.m.

Where: District Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston

James Island Public Service District Public Hearing

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston

James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission: Annual

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

North Charleston Sewer District

Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee, Finance and Budget Committee

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston 

St. John's Fire District Commission Budget Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

South Carolina Board of Cosmetology Task Force

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Roon 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island Tree Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Tuesday

Berkeley County Board of Education: Public Hearing

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County School District Constituent District 1: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville

Ravenel Public Hearing

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165

Ravenel Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165

Wednesday

City of Charleston's 350th Steering Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

City of Charleston Tourism Commission Routes, Parking and Tourism Rules Committee

When: 4 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Tourism Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Committee Room, Room 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Hanahan Planning Commission 

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Thursday

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 116 Meeting St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

South Carolina Mechanical Engineering Portfolio Review Committee

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

