Monday
Berkeley County Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Theater, Charleston County School of the Arts, 5109-B W. Enterprise St., North Charleston
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, Charleston Clinic, 2100 Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston
Hollywood Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood
Hollywood Town Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood
James Island Public Service District Administrative Committee
When: 6:20 p.m.
Where: District Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
James Island Public Service District Public Hearing
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission: Annual
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
North Charleston Sewer District
Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee, Finance and Budget Committee
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
St. John's Fire District Commission Budget Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology Task Force
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Roon 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Tree Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Tuesday
Berkeley County Board of Education: Public Hearing
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District Constituent District 1: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville
Ravenel Public Hearing
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165
Ravenel Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165
Wednesday
City of Charleston's 350th Steering Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
City of Charleston Tourism Commission Routes, Parking and Tourism Rules Committee
When: 4 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Tourism Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Committee Room, Room 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Hanahan Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Thursday
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 116 Meeting St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
South Carolina Mechanical Engineering Portfolio Review Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia