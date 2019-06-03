Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

James Island Public Service District: Special Budget

When: 7 p.m.

Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 8:15 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee

When: 9:15 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee

When: 9:45 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 10:30 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Public Hearing

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant

Sullivan's Island Town Council: Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Tuesday

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island

Charleston County School District Constituent District 23: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Media Center, Baptist Hill Middle High School, 5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

When: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek

James Island History Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road, James Island

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

When: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 9:45 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville BAR

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Public Hearing

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Performing Arts Center, Wando High School, 100 Warrior Way, Mount Pleasant

South Carolina Civil Engineering Portfolio Review Committee

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Summerville BPAC Workshop

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville State Accommodations Tax Committee

When: 10:15 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Council UDO Workshop #15: Special Called

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Thursday

City of Charleston Homeowner Initiative Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Department of Parks: Conference Room A, 823 Meeting St., downtown

Hanahan Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan

Johns Island Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Friday

No meeting notices were received

