Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
James Island Public Service District: Special Budget
When: 7 p.m.
Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: 8:15 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee
When: 9:15 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee
When: 9:45 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee
When: 10:30 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Public Hearing
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
Sullivan's Island Town Council: Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Tuesday
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island
Charleston County School District Constituent District 23: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Media Center, Baptist Hill Middle High School, 5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
When: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
James Island History Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road, James Island
Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
When: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 9:45 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville BAR
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Public Hearing
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, Wando High School, 100 Warrior Way, Mount Pleasant
South Carolina Civil Engineering Portfolio Review Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville BPAC Workshop
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville State Accommodations Tax Committee
When: 10:15 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Council UDO Workshop #15: Special Called
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Homeowner Initiative Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Department of Parks: Conference Room A, 823 Meeting St., downtown
Hanahan Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan
Johns Island Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Friday
No meeting notices were received