Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
City of Charleston Building Code Board of Appeals
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/324iSWd
Meeting ID: 851 6692 0002
Isle of Palms Recreation Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Livestream: bit.ly/2Djyj2t
North Charleston Sewer District Commission: North Charleston District
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road
St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission
When: 6 p.m.
More Info: hr@stjfd.org
S.C. Board of Cosmetology
When: 9 a.m.
More Info: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Tuesday
Berkeley County Board of Education Workshop
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 556 524 367
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300 611 887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912 096 416
Folly Beach City Council Work Session
When: 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 21 Center St.
Folly Beach City Council: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 21 Center St.
Goose Creek City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Council Chambers, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Isle of Palms Real Property Committee
When: 1 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Ravenel Board of Zoning Appeals Hearings
When: 6 p.m.
GoToMeeting: bit.ly/2AGiphH
Conference Call #: 1-877-309-2073
Access Code: 738-514-325
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 10 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2W8pLSK
Meeting ID: 753 090 6898
Password: 367457
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/38OsBl4
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064
Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd.
James Island Public Service District Administrative Committee
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Lincolnville Municipal Budget Workshop
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 141 West Broad St.
Ravenel Town Council: Special
When: 6 p.m.
GoToMeeting: bit.ly/3eikWML
Conference Call #: 1-877-568-4106
Access Code: 936 816 773
Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special
When: 8:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/328xvI6
Meeting ID: 820 8402 8581
Password: 29482
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3gJsw4P
Summerville Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee
When: All-day
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-800-747-5150
Access Code: 7247353
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
S.C. Board of Registration for Foresters Regulation Review
When: 2:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-800-753-1965
Password: 8964433
Summerville Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
No notices were received.