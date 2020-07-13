Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

City of Charleston Building Code Board of Appeals

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/324iSWd

Meeting ID: 851 6692 0002

Isle of Palms Recreation Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Livestream: bit.ly/2Djyj2t

North Charleston Sewer District Commission: North Charleston District

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road

St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission

When: 6 p.m.

More Info: hr@stjfd.org

S.C. Board of Cosmetology

When: 9 a.m.

More Info: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Tuesday

Berkeley County Board of Education Workshop

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 556 524 367

City of Charleston Ways and Means 

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300 611 887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912 096 416

Folly Beach City Council Work Session

When: 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 21 Center St.

Folly Beach City Council: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 21 Center St.

Goose Creek City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Council Chambers, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms Real Property Committee

When: 1 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Ravenel Board of Zoning Appeals Hearings

When: 6 p.m.

GoToMeeting: bit.ly/2AGiphH

Conference Call #: 1-877-309-2073

Access Code: 738-514-325

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 10 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2W8pLSK

Meeting ID: 753 090 6898

Password: 367457

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/38OsBl4

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064

Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works 

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd.

James Island Public Service District Administrative Committee

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Lincolnville Municipal Budget Workshop

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 141 West Broad St.

Ravenel Town Council: Special 

When: 6 p.m.

GoToMeeting: bit.ly/3eikWML

Conference Call #: 1-877-568-4106

Access Code: 936 816 773

Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special

When: 8:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/328xvI6

Meeting ID: 820 8402 8581

Password: 29482

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3gJsw4P

Summerville Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

When: All-day

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Thursday

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-800-747-5150

Access Code: 7247353

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

S.C. Board of Registration for Foresters Regulation Review

When: 2:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-800-753-1965

Password: 8964433

Summerville Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

No notices were received. 

