Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
City of Charleston City Plan: Community Feedback Pop-ups - Daniel Island and Wando
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Keith School Museum, 1509 Clements Ferry Road
City of Charleston Building Code of Appeals
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3a10uRh
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID #: 827 5426 2066
Passcode: 366847
City of Charleston Committee on Recreation
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 87933354923
Isle of Palms Recreation Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Isle of Palms Public Works Committee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
James Island Public Service District Ways & Means Committee
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District: North Charleston District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road
St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission
When: 6 p.m.
For more details, email: hr@stjfd.org
S.C. Board of Barber Examiners
When: 9 a.m.
For more details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Summerville Tree Protection Board
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 556 524 367
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300611887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912096416
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston Naval Complex Redevelopment Authority/Naval Base Museum Authority
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: RDA Board Room, 1096 Navy Way, North Charleston
Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Goose Creek City Council: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Council Chambers, 519 Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3fUV2TS
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID #: 861 4992 6536
City of Charleston Code of Conduct Ad Hoc Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1 929 205 6099
Access Code#: 857 7027 3827
City of Charleston City Plan: Community Feedback Virtual Sessions - Daniel Island and Wando
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3mz8yha
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID #: 890 5649 0602
Isle of Palms Planning Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Waterworks
Audit Committee, Finance Committee, Personnel Committee
When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed
Where: Public Meeting Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2RddsEX
Thursday
City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3t7iZv0
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID #: 871 4262 8321
City of Charleston Municipal Golf Course Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3uB5TGE
Meeting ID: 797 460 3851
Passcode: MGC41521
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/31ZMWRR
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID #: 847 6196 7214
Passcode: 463803
City of Charleston Commissioners of the Colonial Common and Ashley River Embankment
When: 5:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3t66D65
Meeting ID #: 786 7914 1593
Passcode: TsHA5i
Mount Pleasant Youth Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
City of Charleston City Plan: Open House Fridays
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Hallway across from the Permit Center, 2 George St.
City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 830 7784 0369