Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

City of Charleston City Plan: Community Feedback Pop-ups - Daniel Island and Wando

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Keith School Museum, 1509 Clements Ferry Road

City of Charleston Building Code of Appeals

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3a10uRh

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID #: 827 5426 2066

Passcode: 366847

City of Charleston Committee on Recreation

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 87933354923

Isle of Palms Recreation Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Isle of Palms Public Works Committee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

James Island Public Service District Ways & Means Committee

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District: North Charleston District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road

St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission

When: 6 p.m.

For more details, email: hr@stjfd.org

S.C. Board of Barber Examiners

When: 9 a.m.

For more details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Summerville Tree Protection Board

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation 

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 556 524 367

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300611887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston Naval Complex Redevelopment Authority/Naval Base Museum Authority 

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: RDA Board Room, 1096 Navy Way, North Charleston

Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester 

Goose Creek City Council: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Council Chambers, 519 Goose Creek Blvd. 

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3fUV2TS

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID #: 861 4992 6536

City of Charleston Code of Conduct Ad Hoc Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1 929 205 6099

Access Code#: 857 7027 3827

City of Charleston City Plan: Community Feedback Virtual Sessions - Daniel Island and Wando

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3mz8yha

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID #: 890 5649 0602

Isle of Palms Planning Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Waterworks

Audit Committee, Finance Committee, Personnel Committee 

When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed

Where: Public Meeting Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road

Sullivan's Island Planning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2RddsEX

Thursday

City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee 

When: 11 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3t7iZv0

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID #: 871 4262 8321

City of Charleston Municipal Golf Course Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3uB5TGE

Meeting ID: 797 460 3851

Passcode: MGC41521

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/31ZMWRR

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID #: 847 6196 7214

Passcode: 463803

City of Charleston Commissioners of the Colonial Common and Ashley River Embankment

When: 5:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3t66D65

Meeting ID #: 786 7914 1593

Passcode: TsHA5i

Mount Pleasant Youth Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

City of Charleston City Plan: Open House Fridays

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Hallway across from the Permit Center, 2 George St.

City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 830 7784 0369

