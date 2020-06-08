Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate 

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

City of Charleston Building Code Board of Appeals

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2MzyMPC

Meeting ID: 871 0863 7143

Password: 314493

North Charleston Sewer District Public Hearing

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road

North Charleston Sewer District North Charleston District Commission Meeting

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road

S.C. Board of Barber Examiners OJT Overview

When: 10 a.m.

More Info: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

St. John's Fire District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

More Info: hr@stjfd.org for remote information

Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County Public Works: Public

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Second Floor, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300 611 887

City of Charleston City Council 

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912 096 416

Charleston County Transportation Committee: Public 

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Second Floor, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester

Folly Beach City Council Work Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.

Folly Beach City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.

Goose Creek City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Town Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee

When: 2 p.m.

Webinar Registration: bit.ly/2AHZ7rU

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Planning Commission: Special

When: 3:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2AH88BG

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Webinar ID: 827 8635 2167

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3cvJ51C

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 864 0835 9700

City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access ID: 876 8171 0016

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Webinar ID: 876 8373 3531

Password: 763332

Isle of Palms Real Property Committee

When: 1 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Mount Pleasant Planning Committee: Special

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Recreation Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Ufma4b

Thursday

City of Charleston Resilience and Sustainability Advisory Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2MuX8da

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 792 211 5296

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 921 0395 1294

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3eTk9m9

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 875 3651 9296

Sullivan's Island Public Facilities Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Zoom: Link TBD. Call 843-883-5730 for details.

Summerville Standing Committees

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Council 

When: 6 p.m.

When: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

No notices were received. 

