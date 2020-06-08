Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
City of Charleston Building Code Board of Appeals
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2MzyMPC
Meeting ID: 871 0863 7143
Password: 314493
North Charleston Sewer District Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road
North Charleston Sewer District North Charleston District Commission Meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road
S.C. Board of Barber Examiners OJT Overview
When: 10 a.m.
More Info: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
St. John's Fire District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
More Info: hr@stjfd.org for remote information
Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County Public Works: Public
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Second Floor, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300 611 887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912 096 416
Charleston County Transportation Committee: Public
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Second Floor, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Folly Beach City Council Work Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.
Folly Beach City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.
Goose Creek City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Webinar Registration: bit.ly/2AHZ7rU
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Planning Commission: Special
When: 3:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2AH88BG
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Webinar ID: 827 8635 2167
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3cvJ51C
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 864 0835 9700
City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access ID: 876 8171 0016
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Webinar ID: 876 8373 3531
Password: 763332
Isle of Palms Real Property Committee
When: 1 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Mount Pleasant Planning Committee: Special
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Recreation Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Ufma4b
Thursday
City of Charleston Resilience and Sustainability Advisory Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2MuX8da
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 792 211 5296
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 921 0395 1294
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3eTk9m9
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 875 3651 9296
Sullivan's Island Public Facilities Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Zoom: Link TBD. Call 843-883-5730 for details.
Summerville Standing Committees
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
When: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
No notices were received.