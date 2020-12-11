You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

  • Updated

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety 

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 92103951294

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Building Code of Appeals

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Ki0eDk

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 412 492 7556

Passcode: 801199

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 889 1204 7096

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, CCPRC Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive

James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/37Xzz74

Mount Pleasant Waterworks

Personnel Committee, Commission: Regular

When: 4:30 p.m., proceeding in the order listed. 

Where: MPW Operations Center, Public Meeting Room, 1619 Rifle Range Road

North Charleston Sewer District Commission: North Charleston District

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road

St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission

When: 6 p.m.

For meeting details, email: hr@stjfd.org

S.C. Board of Barber Examiners

Board, Task Force

When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed.

For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2W6r301

Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 899 0271 7108

Password: 20092

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300611887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3a3oLqE

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 897 0570 0240

Password: 970116

Sullivan's Island Town Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3nnWLSk

Meeting ID: 852 0288 4173

Password: 29482

Wednesday

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2IGiOER

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064

Isle of Palms Water & Sewer Commission of Public Works

When: 8 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292

Meeting ID: 111 057 7839 #

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

S.C. Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings

When: 10 a.m.

For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov 

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3gCTSuo

Thursday

City of Charleston St. Julian Devine Smokestack Taskforce Committee

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 842 988 75767

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Housing and Mobility Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 826 2263 7847

Passcode: 813461

Mount Pleasant Youth Council 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/37ZeB7Z

Summerville Commercial Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/341vdun

Summerville Commissioners of Public Works 

When: Noon

Where: 215 N. Cedar St.

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 82702680319

City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Passcode: 83077840369

