Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 92103951294
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Building Code of Appeals
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Ki0eDk
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 412 492 7556
Passcode: 801199
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 889 1204 7096
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, CCPRC Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive
James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/37Xzz74
Mount Pleasant Waterworks
Personnel Committee, Commission: Regular
When: 4:30 p.m., proceeding in the order listed.
Where: MPW Operations Center, Public Meeting Room, 1619 Rifle Range Road
North Charleston Sewer District Commission: North Charleston District
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road
St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission
When: 6 p.m.
For meeting details, email: hr@stjfd.org
S.C. Board of Barber Examiners
Board, Task Force
When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed.
For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2W6r301
Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 899 0271 7108
Password: 20092
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300611887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912096416
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3a3oLqE
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 897 0570 0240
Password: 970116
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3nnWLSk
Meeting ID: 852 0288 4173
Password: 29482
Wednesday
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2IGiOER
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064
Isle of Palms Water & Sewer Commission of Public Works
When: 8 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292
Meeting ID: 111 057 7839 #
Mount Pleasant Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
S.C. Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings
When: 10 a.m.
For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3gCTSuo
Thursday
City of Charleston St. Julian Devine Smokestack Taskforce Committee
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 842 988 75767
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Housing and Mobility Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 826 2263 7847
Passcode: 813461
Mount Pleasant Youth Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/37ZeB7Z
Summerville Commercial Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/341vdun
Summerville Commissioners of Public Works
When: Noon
Where: 215 N. Cedar St.
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 82702680319
City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Passcode: 83077840369