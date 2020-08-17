You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 2:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities 

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2PQAUEf

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 863 8781 3999

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Y2DL1s

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Finance Committee, Monthly Commission

When: 4 p.m., proceeding in the order listed

Zoom: bit.ly/2Y3Kjga

S.C. Board of Barber Examiners OJT Overview

When: 10 a.m.

For login info, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Summerville Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m.

More Info: bit.ly/3kMCQfa

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8: 30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Y1Pg93

Conference Call: 1-646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 899 0271 7108

Password: 20096

City of Charleston Audit Committee

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 894 22777 5172

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300 611 887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912 096 416

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 865 8637 8372

Password: 081820

Charleston County Historic Preservation Commission

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Sullivan's Island Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/347hZgR

Meeting ID: 898 5747 2295

Password: 29482

Ravenel Planning & Zoning Commission Public Hearing, Regular

When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed

GoToMeeting: bit.ly/2PUJ2n2

Conference Call #: 1-877-568-4106

Access Code: 677 555 277

Wednesday

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 10 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/31QoSjP

Meeting ID: 753 090 6898

Passcode: 367457

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2PTZJz4

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Isle of Palms Water & Sewer Commission Finance Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292

Meeting ID: 112 806 2604 #

Isle of Palms Water & Sewer Commission: Regular

When: 8:30 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292

Meeting ID: 112 806 2604 #

Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special

When: 8:45 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2DUZnFR

Meeting ID: 827 5611 5836

Password: 29482

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Y2J5Su

Thursday

City of Charleston City Plan: Housing Lab I

When: 9-10:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3gTPc2G

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 860 7757 8271

City of Charleston Human Resources Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 922 2362 7947

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission 

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-800-747-5150

Access Code: 7247353

City of Charleston City Plan: Housing Lab I

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2E7Ddjn

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 841 9143 3403

Charleston County Aviation Authority Charleston International Airport Board

When: 2 p.m.

GoToMeeting: bit.ly/2Y1OFUO

Conference Call #: 1-872-240-3212

Access Code: 662 784 445

Lincolnville Board of Zoning Appeals Variance Hearing

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 141 West Broad St.

Summerville Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

More Info: bit.ly/3kMCQfa

Friday

City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 830 7784 0369

Saturday

City of Charleston City Plan: Open Listening Session

When: 2-3:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3asC0PZ

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 831 7823 5513

