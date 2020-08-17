Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 2:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2PQAUEf
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 863 8781 3999
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Y2DL1s
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Finance Committee, Monthly Commission
When: 4 p.m., proceeding in the order listed
Zoom: bit.ly/2Y3Kjga
S.C. Board of Barber Examiners OJT Overview
When: 10 a.m.
For login info, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
More Info: bit.ly/3kMCQfa
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8: 30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Y1Pg93
Conference Call: 1-646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 899 0271 7108
Password: 20096
City of Charleston Audit Committee
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 894 22777 5172
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300 611 887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912 096 416
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 865 8637 8372
Password: 081820
Charleston County Historic Preservation Commission
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/347hZgR
Meeting ID: 898 5747 2295
Password: 29482
Ravenel Planning & Zoning Commission Public Hearing, Regular
When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed
GoToMeeting: bit.ly/2PUJ2n2
Conference Call #: 1-877-568-4106
Access Code: 677 555 277
Wednesday
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 10 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/31QoSjP
Meeting ID: 753 090 6898
Passcode: 367457
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2PTZJz4
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064
Mount Pleasant Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Isle of Palms Water & Sewer Commission Finance Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292
Meeting ID: 112 806 2604 #
Isle of Palms Water & Sewer Commission: Regular
When: 8:30 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292
Meeting ID: 112 806 2604 #
Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special
When: 8:45 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2DUZnFR
Meeting ID: 827 5611 5836
Password: 29482
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Y2J5Su
Thursday
City of Charleston City Plan: Housing Lab I
When: 9-10:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3gTPc2G
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 860 7757 8271
City of Charleston Human Resources Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 922 2362 7947
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-800-747-5150
Access Code: 7247353
City of Charleston City Plan: Housing Lab I
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2E7Ddjn
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 841 9143 3403
Charleston County Aviation Authority Charleston International Airport Board
When: 2 p.m.
GoToMeeting: bit.ly/2Y1OFUO
Conference Call #: 1-872-240-3212
Access Code: 662 784 445
Lincolnville Board of Zoning Appeals Variance Hearing
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 141 West Broad St.
Summerville Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
More Info: bit.ly/3kMCQfa
Friday
City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 830 7784 0369
Saturday
City of Charleston City Plan: Open Listening Session
When: 2-3:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3asC0PZ
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 831 7823 5513