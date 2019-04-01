Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Public Services
When: 8:45 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Human Resources
When: 9:45 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 10:15 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Special Town Council
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee
When: 3:45 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Fire Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Ravenel Special Council Meeting
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: The Depot, 5775 Highway 165, Ravenel
Sullivan's Island Town Council
Special Meeting, Workshop
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Comprehensive Plan Community Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cafeteria, Alston-Bailey Elementary School, 820 W. 5th N. St., Summerville
Tuesday
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island
Charleston County School District Constituent District 23: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Baptist Hill Middle High Media Center, 5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
Hanahan Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan
Summerville Comprehensive Plan Business Workshop
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Cuthbert Community Center, 105 W. 5th S. St., Summerville
Summerville BAR
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston History Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston Naval Complex Redevelopment Authority
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: RDA Board Room, 1096 Naval Way, North Charleston
St. John's Fire District Commission Finance Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
St. John's Fire District Commission Building Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Summerville Special County Meeting
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston's 350th Celebration Commission: O.C. Sports Presentation
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Johns Island Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Friday
Charleston County Forfeited Land Commission Meeting
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Office of the Charleston County Treasurer, Suite 240, Wallace County Office Building, 101 Meeting St., downtown