Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Public Services

When: 8:45 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Human Resources

When: 9:45 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 10:15 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Special Town Council

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee 

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee

When: 3:45 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Fire Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Ravenel Special Council Meeting

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: The Depot, 5775 Highway 165, Ravenel

Sullivan's Island Town Council 

Special Meeting, Workshop

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Comprehensive Plan Community Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cafeteria, Alston-Bailey Elementary School, 820 W. 5th N. St., Summerville

Tuesday

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular 

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island

Charleston County School District Constituent District 23: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Baptist Hill Middle High Media Center, 5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek

Hanahan Planning Commission 

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan

Summerville Comprehensive Plan Business Workshop

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Cuthbert Community Center, 105 W. 5th S. St., Summerville

Summerville BAR 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston History Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston Naval Complex Redevelopment Authority

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: RDA Board Room, 1096 Naval Way, North Charleston

St. John's Fire District Commission Finance Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

St. John's Fire District Commission Building Committee

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Summerville Special County Meeting 

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Thursday 

City of Charleston's 350th Celebration Commission: O.C. Sports Presentation

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Johns Island Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Friday

Charleston County Forfeited Land Commission Meeting

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Office of the Charleston County Treasurer, Suite 240, Wallace County Office Building, 101 Meeting St., downtown