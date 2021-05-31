You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Tuesday

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: ZONING

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3i1A8n5

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 836 3902 8046

Password: 591247

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Fire Committee

When: 9:45 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 10:15 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Water Supply Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Education Committee

When: 11:15 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 12:15 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Board of Architectural Review

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 850 5377 7943

City of Charleston Army Corps 3x3 Advisory Committee

When: 9:30 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 890 733 9486

Access Code: 873370

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: SITE DESIGN

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3fsvgps

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 867 9676 5530

Isle of Palms Public Works Committee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Mount Pleasant Waterworks

Audit Committee, Personnel Committee, Finance Committee

When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed.

Where: Public Meeting Room, Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road

Thursday

City of Charleston Human Resources Committee

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 836 4877 0944

City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 868 4604 0717

City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful

When: 5:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2QZZB5a

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 811 7102 7006

Passcode: 108545

Johns Island Council 

When: 7 p.m.

Where: BEC Building, 611 Main Road

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board: Special

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Friday

Summerville State Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee 

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Training Room, 200 S. Main St.

