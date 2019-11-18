Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Personnel Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Commissioner's Conference Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Monthly Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Dept. of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Ste. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 1: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville
Goose Creek Zoning Board of Appeals
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Wednesday
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Room 225, Council Committee Room, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Charleston County Constituent District 2: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant
Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers Room, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Thursday
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Dept. of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Ste. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County Aviation Authority: Charleston International Airport Board
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Charleston International Airport, 5500 International Blvd. #101, North Charleston
Charleston County School Constituent District 10: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Middle School, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Friday
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 116 Meeting St., downtown
City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown