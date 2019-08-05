Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m. 

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals 

When: 5 p.m. 

Where: Council Chambers, Second Floor, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole

When: 1 p.m. 

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Special 

When: 4:45 p.m. 

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Hollywood Town Council: Special

When: 6:30 p.m. 

Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee 

When: 8:30 a.m. 

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 9 a.m. 

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Education Committee

When: 9:30 a.m. 

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Human Resources Committee 

When: 10 a.m. 

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee 

When: 10:30 a.m. 

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee

When: 11:15 a.m. 

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee 

When: 12:45 p.m. 

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 1:45 p.m. 

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 2:15 p.m. 

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Town Council

Special Meeting, Workshop 

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Standing Committees

When: 5:30 p.m. 

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, and Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m. 

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Aviation Authority Finance Committee

When: 11:30 a.m. 

Where: Board Room, Third Floor, Administration Offices, Charleston International Airport, 5500 International Blvd., North Charleston 

Charleston County School Constituent District 23: Regular

When: 5 p.m. 

Where: Media Center, Baptist Hill Middle School, 5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood

Charleston County School Constituent District 4: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Hanahan Planning Commission 

When: 6:30 p.m. 

Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road

Summerville Board of Architectural Review 

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee 

When: 9 a.m. 

Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design

When: 5 p.m. 

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals 

When: 2 p.m. 

Where: Room 225, Council Committee Room, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Summerville Chat with the Mayor 

When: 10 a.m. 

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Town Council: Special, UDO Workshop 

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Thursday

City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee 

When: 11 a.m. 

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School Constituent District 10: Regular

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: West Ashley High School, 4060 West Wildcat Blvd., Charleston

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission 

When: 8 a.m. 

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St. 

Summerville Town Council 

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St.

Friday

No meeting notices were received 

