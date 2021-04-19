You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3snZcq0

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 858 8944 0745

City of Charleston City Plan: Community Feedback Virtual Sessions: West Ashley 

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2QcIEEj

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 826 6233 0546

City of Charleston Special Commission on Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 846 2131 9601

Berkeley County Board of Education Executive Session

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, 861 Riverland Drive

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee

When: 6 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

James Island Solid Waste Committee

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

James Island Public Service District Wastewater Committee

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road 

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road

S.C. Civil Engineering Portfolio Review Committee

When: 10 a.m.

For more details, email: Contact.EngLS@llr.sc.gov

Summerville Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 843 7169 4647

Passcode: 529693

City of Charleston City Plan: Community Feedback Pop-ups: James Island

When: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Baxter Patrick James Island Library, 1858 South Grimball Road

City of Charleston City Council: Special 

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: ZONING

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/32nHNTO

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 846 3265 6340

Password: 011921

Berkeley County Board of Education Executive Session

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County Aviation Authority Board

When: 10-11 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3add3ZN

Meeting ID: 982 9202 8363

Sullivan's Island Town Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Ryuei0

Meeting ID: 835 1283 0419

Password: 29482

Wednesday

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 2 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3gge5bg

Meeting ID: 753 090 6898

Passcode: 367457

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3uQEErE

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 999 634 8358

Isle of Palms Water & Sewer Commission

When: 8 a.m. 

Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292

Meeting ID: 111 1254 3273 #

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

S.C. Civil Engineering Portfolio Review Committee

When: 10 a.m.

For more details, email: Contact.EngLS@llr.sc.gov

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3drxxzW

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Rylp7Q

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID #: 847 3993 4864

City of Charleston Minority and Women Business Enterprise Advisory Board

When: 5:30 p.m. 

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID #: 824 4494 5216

City of Charleston City Plan: Community Feedback Virtual Sessions - James Island 

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/32nkCZE

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 813 3375 1200

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

For more details, visit: sullivansislandsc.gov

Friday

City of Charleston International African American Museum Board

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 833 6080 5068

Saturday

City of Charleston City Plan: Community Feedback Pop-ups - Johns Island

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road

