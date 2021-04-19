Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3snZcq0
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 858 8944 0745
City of Charleston City Plan: Community Feedback Virtual Sessions: West Ashley
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2QcIEEj
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 826 6233 0546
City of Charleston Special Commission on Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 846 2131 9601
Berkeley County Board of Education Executive Session
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, 861 Riverland Drive
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee
When: 6 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
James Island Solid Waste Committee
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
James Island Public Service District Wastewater Committee
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road
S.C. Civil Engineering Portfolio Review Committee
When: 10 a.m.
For more details, email: Contact.EngLS@llr.sc.gov
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 843 7169 4647
Passcode: 529693
City of Charleston City Plan: Community Feedback Pop-ups: James Island
When: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Baxter Patrick James Island Library, 1858 South Grimball Road
City of Charleston City Council: Special
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912096416
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: ZONING
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/32nHNTO
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 846 3265 6340
Password: 011921
Berkeley County Board of Education Executive Session
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County Aviation Authority Board
When: 10-11 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3add3ZN
Meeting ID: 982 9202 8363
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Ryuei0
Meeting ID: 835 1283 0419
Password: 29482
Wednesday
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 2 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3gge5bg
Meeting ID: 753 090 6898
Passcode: 367457
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3uQEErE
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 999 634 8358
Isle of Palms Water & Sewer Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292
Meeting ID: 111 1254 3273 #
Mount Pleasant Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
S.C. Civil Engineering Portfolio Review Committee
When: 10 a.m.
For more details, email: Contact.EngLS@llr.sc.gov
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3drxxzW
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Rylp7Q
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID #: 847 3993 4864
City of Charleston Minority and Women Business Enterprise Advisory Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID #: 824 4494 5216
City of Charleston City Plan: Community Feedback Virtual Sessions - James Island
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/32nkCZE
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 813 3375 1200
Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
For more details, visit: sullivansislandsc.gov
Friday
City of Charleston International African American Museum Board
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 833 6080 5068
Saturday
City of Charleston City Plan: Community Feedback Pop-ups - Johns Island
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road