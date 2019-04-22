Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees - Regular
When: 4:15 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, Charleston Clinic, 2100 Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston
Hollywood Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Hollywood Town Hall, 6278 Highway 162
Hollywood Town Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Hollywood Town Hall, 6278 Highway 162
North Charleston Sewer District Sewer Committee
Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee, Inter-Governmental Committee, Rules and Policies Committee, Finance and Budget Committee
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in order listed
Where: Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
South Carolina Board of Barber Examiners
Board, Task Force
When: 9 a.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 2 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 3:15 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 20 - Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 1 - Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville
Mount Pleasant Water Supply Committee - Special
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Town Council Meeting - Special
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Shem Creek Task Force
When: 5 p.m.
Where: First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Wednesday
City of Charleston's 350th Steering Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
City of Charleston Tourism Commission Subcommittee - Routes, Parking and Touring Rules
When: 4 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review - Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Tourism Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review - Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Community Development
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown