Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities 

When: 4 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees - Regular

When: 4:15 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, Charleston Clinic, 2100 Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston

Hollywood Public Hearing

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Hollywood Town Hall, 6278 Highway 162

Hollywood Town Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Hollywood Town Hall, 6278 Highway 162

North Charleston Sewer District Sewer Committee 

Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee, Inter-Governmental Committee, Rules and Policies Committee, Finance and Budget Committee

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in order listed

Where: Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

South Carolina Board of Barber Examiners

Board, Task Force

When: 9 a.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia 

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 2 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 3:15 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 20 - Regular 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 1 - Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville 

Mount Pleasant Water Supply Committee - Special

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Town Council Meeting - Special  

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Shem Creek Task Force

When: 5 p.m.

Where: First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Wednesday

City of Charleston's 350th Steering Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

City of Charleston Tourism Commission Subcommittee - Routes, Parking and Touring Rules

When: 4 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review - Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Tourism Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review - Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Community Development

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown  

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown