Monday July 9
City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St. downtown
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton, III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive
Hollywood Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162
Hollywood Town Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162
Mount Pleasant Old Village Historical District Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane
Isle of Palms City Council: Special
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd.
North Charleston Sewer District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road
St. John's Fire District
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road
Sullivan's Island Public Facilities Corporation Board
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
Summerville Standing Committees
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Complex Annex Building, 200 S Main St.
Summerville Finance Committee
When: Following Standing Committee meetings
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Complex Annex Building, 200 S Main St.
Tuesday July 10
City of Charleston Citizen Police Advisory Council
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St. downtown
Berkeley Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St.
Folly Beach City Council: Work Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.
Folly Beach City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.
Goose Creek City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Isle of Palms Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall Conference Room. 1207 Palm Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Gymnasium, Park West Recreational Complex, 1251 Park West Blvd.
Ravenel Special Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 5962 Highway 165
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Complex Annex Building, 200 S Main St.
Wednesday July 11
City of Charleston Citywide Local Development Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St. downtown
City of Charleston Racial Bias Audit Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St. downtown
City of Charleston Architectural Review Board: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St. downtown
City of Charleston History Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 o.m.
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road
Goose Creek Zoning Board of Appeals
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Isle of Palms Planning Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
Summerville Chat with the Mayor
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Complex Annex Building, 200 S Main St.
Thursday July 12
City of Charleston Real Estate Committee
When: 4 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Architectural Review Board: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St. downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means: Special
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council: Special
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Charleston County Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals: Quarterly
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Room B-337, Lonnie Hamilton, III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive
John's Island Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3351 Maybank Highway
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
Summerville Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Complex Annex Building, 200 S Main St.