Monday July 9

City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St. downtown

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton, III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive

Hollywood Public Hearing

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162

Hollywood Town Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162

Mount Pleasant Old Village Historical District Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane

Isle of Palms City Council: Special

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd.

North Charleston Sewer District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road

St. John's Fire District

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road

Sullivan's Island Public Facilities Corporation Board

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Summerville Standing Committees

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Complex Annex Building, 200 S Main St.

Summerville Finance Committee

When: Following Standing Committee meetings

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Complex Annex Building, 200 S Main St.

Tuesday July 10

City of Charleston Citizen Police Advisory Council

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St. downtown

Berkeley Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St.

Folly Beach City Council: Work Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.

Folly Beach City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.

Goose Creek City Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall Conference Room. 1207 Palm Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Gymnasium, Park West Recreational Complex, 1251 Park West Blvd.

Ravenel Special Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 5962 Highway 165

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Complex Annex Building, 200 S Main St.

Wednesday July 11

City of Charleston Citywide Local Development Corporation 

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St. downtown

City of Charleston Racial Bias Audit Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St. downtown

City of Charleston Architectural Review Board: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St. downtown

City of Charleston History Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 5:30 o.m.

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road

Goose Creek Zoning Board of Appeals

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms Planning Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Sullivan's Island Planning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Summerville Chat with the Mayor

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Complex Annex Building, 200 S Main St.

Thursday July 12

City of Charleston Real Estate Committee

When: 4 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Architectural Review Board: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St. downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means: Special

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council: Special

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Charleston County Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals: Quarterly

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Room B-337, Lonnie Hamilton, III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive

John's Island Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 3351 Maybank Highway

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Summerville Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Complex Annex Building, 200 S Main St.