Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, Dorchester Mental Health Clinic, 106 Springview Lane, Summerville

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Education Committee

When: 9:15 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee

When: 9:45 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 10:45 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Council: Special

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Public Services Committee

When: 2:15 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Town Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School Constituent District 23: Regular

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Baptist Hill Middle School, 5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood

Charleston County School Constituent District 9: Regular

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island 

Folly Beach City Council: Work Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Folly Beach City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Isle of Palms City Council: Special

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Water Supply Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Wednesday

City of Charleston 350th Steering Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Home-ownership Initiative Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, St. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Committee Meetings

Audit Committee, Finance Committee, Personnel Committee

When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed

Where: Commissioner's Conference Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

Thursday

Charleston County Constituent District 10 Community Meeting

When: 6 p.m.

Where: West Ashley High School, 4060 W. Wildcat Blvd., Charleston

Johns Island Council 

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island 

St. John's Fire District Commission Finance Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: SJFD Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island 

St. John's Fire District Human Resource Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: SJFD Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Friday

No notices were received.