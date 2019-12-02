Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, Dorchester Mental Health Clinic, 106 Springview Lane, Summerville
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Education Committee
When: 9:15 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee
When: 9:45 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 10:45 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Council: Special
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Public Services Committee
When: 2:15 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 23: Regular
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Baptist Hill Middle School, 5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood
Charleston County School Constituent District 9: Regular
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island
Folly Beach City Council: Work Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Folly Beach City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Isle of Palms City Council: Special
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Water Supply Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Wednesday
City of Charleston 350th Steering Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Home-ownership Initiative Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, St. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Committee Meetings
Audit Committee, Finance Committee, Personnel Committee
When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed
Where: Commissioner's Conference Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Thursday
Charleston County Constituent District 10 Community Meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: West Ashley High School, 4060 W. Wildcat Blvd., Charleston
Johns Island Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
St. John's Fire District Commission Finance Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: SJFD Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
St. John's Fire District Human Resource Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: SJFD Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Friday
No notices were received.