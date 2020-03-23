Weekly Meetings

EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to coronavirus concerns, in-person meetings are subject to cancellation. Call the number listed for the municipality prior to the scheduled meeting time to confirm.
Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call Number: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 347127488
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call Number: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 244120336
Tuesday
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call Number: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 225906695
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call Number: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 225906695
Ravenel Town Council Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
Contact: 843-889-8732
St. John's Fire District Building Commission
When: 10 a.m. conference call
Contact: hr@stjd.org
Wednesday
No meeting notices were received.
Thursday
No meeting notices were received.
Friday
No meeting notices were received.