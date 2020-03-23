Weekly Meetings

EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to coronavirus concerns, in-person meetings are subject to cancellation. Call the number listed for the municipality prior to the scheduled meeting time to confirm.

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call Number: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 347127488

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities 

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call Number: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 244120336

Tuesday

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call Number: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 225906695

City of Charleston City Council 

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call Number: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 225906695

Ravenel Town Council Public Hearing

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

Contact: 843-889-8732

St. John's Fire District Building Commission 

When: 10 a.m. conference call

Contact: hr@stjd.org

Wednesday

No meeting notices were received. 

Thursday

No meeting notices were received.

Friday

No meeting notices were received. 

