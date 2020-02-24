Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities 

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Recreation Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission Finance Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room West, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., Charleston

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board of Directors

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Dorchester Mental Health Clinic, 106 Springview Lane, Summerville

James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District

Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee: North Charleston District, Finance and Budget Committee: North Charleston District

When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed

Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation 

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston License Committee

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Community Development: Special

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County School District 1: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville

Goose Creek City Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Fire Station 1 Training Room, 201 Button Hall Ave., Goose Creek

Isle of Palms City Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Budget Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Ravenel Town Council: Public Hearing

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

Ravenel Town Council: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

Summerville Commissioners of Public Works

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 215 N. Cedar St., Summerville

Wednesday

City of Charleston's 350th Steering Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Tourism Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, 2 George St., downtown

Mount Pleasant Farmers Market Advisory Board

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

