Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Recreation Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission Finance Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room West, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., Charleston
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board of Directors
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Dorchester Mental Health Clinic, 106 Springview Lane, Summerville
James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District
Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee: North Charleston District, Finance and Budget Committee: North Charleston District
When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed
Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston License Committee
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Community Development: Special
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District 1: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville
Goose Creek City Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Fire Station 1 Training Room, 201 Button Hall Ave., Goose Creek
Isle of Palms City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Budget Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Ravenel Town Council: Public Hearing
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
Ravenel Town Council: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
Summerville Commissioners of Public Works
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 215 N. Cedar St., Summerville
Wednesday
City of Charleston's 350th Steering Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Tourism Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, 2 George St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Farmers Market Advisory Board
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown