Monday

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Committee

When: 2 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, 116 Meeting St., downtown

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Tuesday

City of Charleston 350th Celebration Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, South Carolina Historical Society Headquarters and Museum, 100 Meeting St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown

Ravenel Public Hearing

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

Ravenel Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

Summerville Special Called Council: Armory Public Hearing

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Town Hall Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Wednesday

Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Committee Room 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

St. John's Fire District Building Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Station 6, 66 Ocean Course Drive, Kiawah Island

Thursday

City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room A, Department of Parks, 823 Meeting St., downtown

Charleston County Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals: Quarterly

When: $ p.m.

Where: Room B 337, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular

When: 5 p.m.

Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston 

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Johns Island Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Lake Marion Regional Water Agency

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Lake Marion Regional Water Plant, 817 Water Plant Road, Moncks Corner

Friday

City of Charleston Palmetto Artisans Mentorship, Training and Biz Camp Working Group

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Conference Room A, 823 Meeting St., downtown