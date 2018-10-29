Monday
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, 116 Meeting St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Tuesday
City of Charleston 350th Celebration Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, South Carolina Historical Society Headquarters and Museum, 100 Meeting St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown
Ravenel Public Hearing
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
Ravenel Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
Summerville Special Called Council: Armory Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Town Hall Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Wednesday
Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Committee Room 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
St. John's Fire District Building Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Station 6, 66 Ocean Course Drive, Kiawah Island
Thursday
City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room A, Department of Parks, 823 Meeting St., downtown
Charleston County Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals: Quarterly
When: $ p.m.
Where: Room B 337, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular
When: 5 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Johns Island Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Lake Marion Regional Water Agency
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Lake Marion Regional Water Plant, 817 Water Plant Road, Moncks Corner
Friday
City of Charleston Palmetto Artisans Mentorship, Training and Biz Camp Working Group
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Conference Room A, 823 Meeting St., downtown