Monday Jan. 6

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Charleston County School Constituent District 4: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Georgetown County Parks and Recreation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Beck Recreation Center, 2030 Church St., Georgetown

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Town Council: Special

When: 12:15 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Fire Committee

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Town Council

Special, Workshop

When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee 

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Council: Special-Called

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St. 

Summerville Standing Committee Meetings 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor; Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday Jan. 7 

Hanahan Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan

Isle of Palms City Council: Special

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

St. John's Fire District Finance Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: SJFD Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Summerville Board of Architectural Review 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday Jan. 8

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School Constituent District 9: Regular

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island

Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special 

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Sullivan's Island Planning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Thursday Jan. 9

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Room B-337, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Isle of Palms City Council: Special

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Johns Island Council 

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Friday Jan. 10

No meeting notices were received. 