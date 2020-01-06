Monday Jan. 6
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Charleston County School Constituent District 4: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Georgetown County Parks and Recreation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Beck Recreation Center, 2030 Church St., Georgetown
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Town Council: Special
When: 12:15 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Fire Committee
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Town Council
Special, Workshop
When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Council: Special-Called
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Standing Committee Meetings
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor; Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday Jan. 7
Hanahan Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan
Isle of Palms City Council: Special
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
St. John's Fire District Finance Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: SJFD Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Summerville Board of Architectural Review
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday Jan. 8
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 9: Regular
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island
Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Thursday Jan. 9
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Room B-337, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Isle of Palms City Council: Special
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Johns Island Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday Jan. 10
No meeting notices were received.