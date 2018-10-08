Monday
City of Charleston Public Works and Utilities Committee
When: 4 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Special Called
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Isle of Palms City Council: Special
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic District Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District/North Charleston District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road., North Charleston
South Carolina Board of Barber Examiners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
St. John's Fire District Commission: Monthly
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Summerville Council/Budget: Special Called
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Committees
Standing, Finance
When: 5:30 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., and Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Real Estate Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Performance Assessment Update with City Council
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown
Charleston County School District 3: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston
Charleston County Transportation Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Council Committee Room, Second Floor, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Folly Beach City Council Work Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.
Folly Beach City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.
Goose Creek City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Isle of Palms Recreation Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
St. John's Fire District Commission Building Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Station 6, 66 Ocean Course Blvd., Kiawah Island
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Hospitality and Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Doty Park, 320 N. Laurel St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Human Resources Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Architectural Review Board: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Citadel Mall, Suite 206, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Isle of Palms Planning Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Cultures, Arts and Pride Commission
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Ravenel Budget Workshop
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
Ravenel Special Council
When: 3 p.m., 4 p.m.
Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
South Carolina Real Estate Appraisers Board Conference Call
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Room 202-13, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island
Open House, Comprehensive Plan Public Hearing, Planning Commission Meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Chat with the Mayor
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, 116 Meeting St., downtown
City of Charleston Architectural Review Board: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Room B-337, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
South Carolina Massage/Bodywork Therapy Panel: Special Called
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia