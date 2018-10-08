Monday

City of Charleston Public Works and Utilities Committee

When: 4 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Special Called

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Isle of Palms City Council: Special

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic District Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District/North Charleston District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road., North Charleston 

South Carolina Board of Barber Examiners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

St. John's Fire District Commission: Monthly

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Summerville Council/Budget: Special Called 

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Committees

Standing, Finance

When: 5:30 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., and Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Real Estate Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Performance Assessment Update with City Council

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown

Charleston County School District 3: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston

Charleston County Transportation Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Council Committee Room, Second Floor, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester

Folly Beach City Council Work Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.

Folly Beach City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.

Goose Creek City Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms Recreation Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant

St. John's Fire District Commission Building Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Station 6, 66 Ocean Course Blvd., Kiawah Island

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Hospitality and Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Doty Park, 320 N. Laurel St. 

Wednesday

City of Charleston Human Resources Committee

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Architectural Review Board: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Citadel Mall, Suite 206, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Isle of Palms Planning Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Cultures, Arts and Pride Commission

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Ravenel Budget Workshop

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

Ravenel Special Council

When: 3 p.m., 4 p.m.

Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

South Carolina Real Estate Appraisers Board Conference Call

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Room 202-13, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island

Open House, Comprehensive Plan Public Hearing, Planning Commission Meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Chat with the Mayor

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Thursday

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, 116 Meeting St., downtown

City of Charleston Architectural Review Board: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Room B-337, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

South Carolina Massage/Bodywork Therapy Panel: Special Called

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia