Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities 

When: 2 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Audit Committee: Special

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Dutch Dialogues Charleston: Church Creek and Johns Island Workshop

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Crosstowne Christian Church, 1941 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston

City of Charleston Dutch Dialogues Charleston: Public Overview and Input Session

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Crosstowne Christian Church, 1941 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island

Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown 

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular

When: Approximately 4 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek

South Carolina Board of Cosmetology Task Force

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Summerville Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Crosstowne Christian Church, 1941 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Crosstowne Christian Church, 1941 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston

City of Charleston Ways and Means 

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Crosstowne Christian Church, 1941 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Crosstowne Christian Church, 1941 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Goose Creek City Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Fire Station 1, 201 Button Hall Ave., Goose Creek

South Carolina State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island Public Facilities Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Sullivan's Island Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Special BAR

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Dutch Dialogues Charleston: Stakeholder Meeting: Amsterdam Rainproof

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston History Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston's 350th Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Founders Hall, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Olde Towne Road, Charleston

City of Charleston Dutch Dialogues Charleston: Public Amsterdam Rainproof Presentation and Open House

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Clemson Design Center, 701 East Bay St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals 

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Committee Room, Room 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms 

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Thursday

City of Charleston's 350th Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Arts Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

St. John's Fire District Commission Building Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee 

When: 8:45 a.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville CDRB

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

City of Charleston Dutch Dialogues Charleston: Stakeholders

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Clemson Design Center, 701 East Bay St., downtown

