Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 2 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Audit Committee: Special
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Dutch Dialogues Charleston: Church Creek and Johns Island Workshop
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Crosstowne Christian Church, 1941 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston
City of Charleston Dutch Dialogues Charleston: Public Overview and Input Session
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Crosstowne Christian Church, 1941 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island
Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular
When: Approximately 4 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology Task Force
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Crosstowne Christian Church, 1941 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Crosstowne Christian Church, 1941 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Crosstowne Christian Church, 1941 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Crosstowne Christian Church, 1941 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Goose Creek City Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Fire Station 1, 201 Button Hall Ave., Goose Creek
South Carolina State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Public Facilities Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Special BAR
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Dutch Dialogues Charleston: Stakeholder Meeting: Amsterdam Rainproof
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston History Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston's 350th Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Founders Hall, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Olde Towne Road, Charleston
City of Charleston Dutch Dialogues Charleston: Public Amsterdam Rainproof Presentation and Open House
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Clemson Design Center, 701 East Bay St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Committee Room, Room 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston's 350th Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Arts Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
St. John's Fire District Commission Building Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville CDRB
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
City of Charleston Dutch Dialogues Charleston: Stakeholders
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Clemson Design Center, 701 East Bay St., downtown