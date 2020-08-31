Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Planning Commission Workshop
When: 3-5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3b6P0Lm
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Webinar ID: 849 2228 5356
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
For details, call: 843-202-7200
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee
When: 10:45 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Education Committee
When: 11:45 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Flood Resilience Committee
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Tuesday
City of Charleston West Ashley Community Conversation
When: 9-10:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3hELJFI
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 875 0352 7752
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3hDxgtB
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 845-8831-8079
Password: 090120
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation
When: 5:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3gAHTfj
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 999 634 8358
City of Charleston West Ashley Community Conversation
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2YKESDc
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 815 5186 4376
Mount Pleasant Human Resources Committee
When: 10:45 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Town Council: Special
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Ravenel Board of Zoning Appeals Hearings
When: 6 p.m.
GoToMeeting: bit.ly/2Qv6jMN
Conference Call #: 1-866-899-4679
Access Code: 313-431-141 #
Sullivan's Island Town Council
Emergency Council, Workshop
When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed.
For details, visit: bit.ly/31DCTT6
Summerville Board of Architectural Review
When: 6 p.m.
For details, visit: bit.ly/34LD9kK
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 850 5377 7943
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3jt7IQt
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 817 9396 5787
City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council Traffic Stop Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 892 6479 5787
Mount Pleasant Waterworks
Finance Committee, Personnel Committee
When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed.
Where: Public Meeting Room, 1619 Rifle Range Road
Thursday
City of Charleston Cainhoy Community Conversation
When: 9-10:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2QwlsNV
Conference Call: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 811 3859 2608
City of Charleston Undergrounding Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2EOAr2T
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 84209831666
Passcode: 378801
City of Charleston Budget Ad Hoc Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 878 5872 0052
City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council Communications Subcommittee
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 828 8725 9260
City of Charleston Cainhoy Community Conversation
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2YL7lZr
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 811 3859 2608
Isle of Palms Public Works Committee
When: 9 a.m.
For details, visit: iop.net/agendas-minutes
Sullivan's Island Public Safety Committee
When: 4 p.m.
For details, visit: bit.ly/31DCTT6
Friday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 556 524 367
City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 83077840369