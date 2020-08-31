You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Planning Commission Workshop

When: 3-5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3b6P0Lm

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Webinar ID: 849 2228 5356

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

For details, call: 843-202-7200

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee

When: 10:45 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Education Committee

When: 11:45 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Flood Resilience Committee

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Tuesday

City of Charleston West Ashley Community Conversation

When: 9-10:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3hELJFI

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 875 0352 7752

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3hDxgtB

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 845-8831-8079

Password: 090120

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation

When: 5:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3gAHTfj

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 999 634 8358

City of Charleston West Ashley Community Conversation

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2YKESDc

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 815 5186 4376

Mount Pleasant Human Resources Committee

When: 10:45 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Town Council: Special

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Ravenel Board of Zoning Appeals Hearings

When: 6 p.m.

GoToMeeting: bit.ly/2Qv6jMN

Conference Call #: 1-866-899-4679

Access Code: 313-431-141 #

Sullivan's Island Town Council

Emergency Council, Workshop

When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed. 

For details, visit: bit.ly/31DCTT6

Summerville Board of Architectural Review

When: 6 p.m.

For details, visit: bit.ly/34LD9kK

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 850 5377 7943

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3jt7IQt

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 817 9396 5787

City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council Traffic Stop Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 892 6479 5787

Mount Pleasant Waterworks

Finance Committee, Personnel Committee

When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed.

Where: Public Meeting Room, 1619 Rifle Range Road

Thursday

City of Charleston Cainhoy Community Conversation

When: 9-10:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2QwlsNV

Conference Call: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 811 3859 2608

City of Charleston Undergrounding Committee

When: 10:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2EOAr2T

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 84209831666

Passcode: 378801

City of Charleston Budget Ad Hoc Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 878 5872 0052

City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council Communications Subcommittee

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 828 8725 9260

City of Charleston Cainhoy Community Conversation

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2YL7lZr

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 811 3859 2608

Isle of Palms Public Works Committee 

When: 9 a.m.

For details, visit: iop.net/agendas-minutes

Sullivan's Island Public Safety Committee

When: 4 p.m.

For details, visit: bit.ly/31DCTT6

Friday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 556 524 367

City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 83077840369

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News