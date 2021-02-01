You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3iXQ3Br

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID #: 867 2718 5518

Goose Creek Zoning Board of Appeals

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms Recreation Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Isle of Palms Real Property Committee

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 9:15 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee

When: 11:15 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3ae2N2N

Meeting ID: 819 1453 5737

Password: 29482

Tuesday

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2L5LZT8

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 836 3902 8046

Password: 591247

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Isle of Palms City Council: Special

When: 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Council Chambers, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Sullivan's Island Land Use and Natural Resources Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3crqK9s

Meeting ID: 641 547 4110

Password: 29482

Summerville Board of Architectural Review

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 850 5377 7943

City of Charleston History Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 999 634 8358

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3iWUooo

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 867 9676 5530

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Internal Review Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 822 7246 1530

Isle of Palms Public Works Committee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks

Finance Committee, Personnel Committee

When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed

Where: Public Meeting Room, Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road

S.C. Board of Landscape Architectural Examiners

When: 10 a.m.-1p.m.

For login details, email Contact.LSA@llr.sc.gov

Thursday

City of Charleston Undergrounding Utilities Advisory Committee

When: 10:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3ckeoA1

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID #: 842 0983 1666

Passcode: 378801

City of Charleston Citizen's Advisory Council

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 868 4604 0717

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Housing and Mobility Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 853 0697 2818 

Passcode: 436173

Isle of Palms Public Safety

When: 3 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

St. John's Fire District Commission

Finance Committee, Strategic Planning Committee

When: 10 a.m., proceeding in the order listed

For login details, email hr@stjfd.org

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 845 9253 8180

