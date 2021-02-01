Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3iXQ3Br
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID #: 867 2718 5518
Goose Creek Zoning Board of Appeals
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Isle of Palms Recreation Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Isle of Palms Real Property Committee
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 9:15 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee
When: 11:15 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3ae2N2N
Meeting ID: 819 1453 5737
Password: 29482
Tuesday
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2L5LZT8
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 836 3902 8046
Password: 591247
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Isle of Palms City Council: Special
When: 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Council Chambers, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Sullivan's Island Land Use and Natural Resources Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3crqK9s
Meeting ID: 641 547 4110
Password: 29482
Summerville Board of Architectural Review
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 850 5377 7943
City of Charleston History Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 999 634 8358
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3iWUooo
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 867 9676 5530
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Internal Review Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 822 7246 1530
Isle of Palms Public Works Committee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks
Finance Committee, Personnel Committee
When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed
Where: Public Meeting Room, Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road
S.C. Board of Landscape Architectural Examiners
When: 10 a.m.-1p.m.
For login details, email Contact.LSA@llr.sc.gov
Thursday
City of Charleston Undergrounding Utilities Advisory Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3ckeoA1
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID #: 842 0983 1666
Passcode: 378801
City of Charleston Citizen's Advisory Council
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 868 4604 0717
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Housing and Mobility Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 853 0697 2818
Passcode: 436173
Isle of Palms Public Safety
When: 3 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
St. John's Fire District Commission
Finance Committee, Strategic Planning Committee
When: 10 a.m., proceeding in the order listed
For login details, email hr@stjfd.org
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 845 9253 8180