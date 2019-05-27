Monday

No Notices Received 

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities 

When: 2 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 2:45 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees - Regular

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Folly Beach City Council Special Work Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Folly Beach City Council - Special 

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Goose Creek City Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Fire Station One Training Room, Goose Creek Fire Department Headquarters, 201 Button Hall Ave.

Isle of Palms Special Personnel Committee

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Ravenel Public Hearing

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Suite 100, Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165

Ravenel Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Suite 100, Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165

Summerville Public Workshop for Proposed Design Guidelines

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Fair Housing Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Dorchester County Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

Wednesday

Charleston County Aviation Authority Finance Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Charleston International Airport, 5500 International Blvd., North Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District One - Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville

Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission Finance Committee 

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission - Special Called 

When: 8:15 a.m.

Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms 

Summerville State Accommodations Tax Committee 

When: 10:15 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Special Called Council UDO Workshop 14

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Thursday

No Notices Received

Friday

No Notices Received

