Monday
No Notices Received
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 2 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 2:45 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees - Regular
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Folly Beach City Council Special Work Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Folly Beach City Council - Special
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Goose Creek City Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Fire Station One Training Room, Goose Creek Fire Department Headquarters, 201 Button Hall Ave.
Isle of Palms Special Personnel Committee
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Ravenel Public Hearing
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Suite 100, Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165
Ravenel Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Suite 100, Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165
Summerville Public Workshop for Proposed Design Guidelines
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Fair Housing Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Dorchester County Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
Wednesday
Charleston County Aviation Authority Finance Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Charleston International Airport, 5500 International Blvd., North Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District One - Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville
Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission Finance Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission - Special Called
When: 8:15 a.m.
Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Summerville State Accommodations Tax Committee
When: 10:15 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Special Called Council UDO Workshop 14
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
No Notices Received
Friday
No Notices Received