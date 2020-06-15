Weekly Meetings

Monday
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, CCPRC Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom Link: bit.ly/30AA7O9
Password: 686349
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 873 7209 2065
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 Goose Creek Blvd.
Isle of Palms Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee
When: 12:30 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
James Island Public Service District Ways & Means Committee
When: 6 p.m.
Where: James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Summerville State Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Zoom Link: bit.ly/2XVMzpZ
Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 899 0271 7108
Password: 200926
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom Link: bit.ly/2AZoMwy
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 839 3914 5913
Password: 961620
Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee
When: 6 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Lake Moultrie Water Agency
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Main Building, Santee Cooper Regional Water Treatment Facility, 1 Riverwood Drive, Moncks Corner
Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special
When: 9 a.m.
Zoom Link: bit.ly/2UF3oDD
Sullivan's Island Town Council: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom Link: bit.ly/3fivpZx
Wednesday
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom Link: bit.ly/3fh82j6
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 850 9332 5180
Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works Personnel Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd.
Dial-In: 1-646-741-5292
Meeting ID: 112 104 7715 #
Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works: Regular
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd.
Dial-In: 1-646-741-5292
Meeting ID: 112 104 7715 #
Mount Pleasant Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Zoom Link: bit.ly/37vuvWX
Thursday
James Island Town Council: Public Hearing: Annual Budget
When: 7 p.m.
Where: James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Summerville Commercial Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
No notices were received.