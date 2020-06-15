Weekly Meetings

Monday

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, CCPRC Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom Link: bit.ly/30AA7O9

Password: 686349

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 873 7209 2065

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee

When: 12:30 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

James Island Public Service District Ways & Means Committee

When: 6 p.m.

Where: James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Summerville State Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Planning Commission 

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m.

Zoom Link: bit.ly/2XVMzpZ

Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 899 0271 7108

Password: 200926

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom Link: bit.ly/2AZoMwy

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 839 3914 5913

Password: 961620

Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee

When: 6 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Lake Moultrie Water Agency 

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Main Building, Santee Cooper Regional Water Treatment Facility, 1 Riverwood Drive, Moncks Corner

Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special

When: 9 a.m.

Zoom Link: bit.ly/2UF3oDD

Sullivan's Island Town Council: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom Link: bit.ly/3fivpZx

Wednesday

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom Link: bit.ly/3fh82j6

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 850 9332 5180

Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works Personnel Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd.

Dial-In: 1-646-741-5292

Meeting ID: 112 104 7715 #

Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works: Regular

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd.

Dial-In: 1-646-741-5292

Meeting ID: 112 104 7715 #

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Zoom Link: bit.ly/37vuvWX

Thursday

James Island Town Council: Public Hearing: Annual Budget

When: 7 p.m.

Where: James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Summerville Commercial Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

No notices were received. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News