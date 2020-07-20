Weekly Meetings

Monday

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Headquarters, Commission Boardroom, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3fHqwd9

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 863 8781 3999

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3jhYze3

Call In #: 1-929-205-6099

S.C. Board of Barber Examiners OJT Overview

When: 10 a.m.

For login info, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Summerville Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m.

For more info, visit: summervillesc.gov

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2DU5TMT

Conference Call #: 1-646-8760-9923

Meeting ID: 899 0271 7108

Password: 200926

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3h9ub3H

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 865 7721 5902

Password: 072120

Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester

Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

S.C. State Board of Registration For Professional Engineers and Surveyors

When: 9:30 a.m.

For login info, email: Contact.EngLS@llr.sc.gov

Sullivan's Island Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2DNkeuo

Meeting ID: 861 0949 3093

Password: 29482

Summerville Combined Design Review Board and Board of Architectural Review

When: 5 p.m.

For more info, visit: summervillesc.gov

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/30gOJ3w

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Lincolnville Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Municipal Budget Workshop

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 141 West Broad St.

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Place 

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2B9QIOx

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 833 7443 7023

City of Charleston Committee on Community Development

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 759694505

City of Charleston Minority and Women Business Enterprise Advisory Committee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 858 4420 2355

Password: 446424

Friday

No meeting notices were received. 

