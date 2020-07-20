Weekly Meetings

Monday
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Headquarters, Commission Boardroom, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3fHqwd9
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 863 8781 3999
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3jhYze3
Call In #: 1-929-205-6099
S.C. Board of Barber Examiners OJT Overview
When: 10 a.m.
For login info, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
For more info, visit: summervillesc.gov
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2DU5TMT
Conference Call #: 1-646-8760-9923
Meeting ID: 899 0271 7108
Password: 200926
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3h9ub3H
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 865 7721 5902
Password: 072120
Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
S.C. State Board of Registration For Professional Engineers and Surveyors
When: 9:30 a.m.
For login info, email: Contact.EngLS@llr.sc.gov
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2DNkeuo
Meeting ID: 861 0949 3093
Password: 29482
Summerville Combined Design Review Board and Board of Architectural Review
When: 5 p.m.
For more info, visit: summervillesc.gov
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/30gOJ3w
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Lincolnville Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Municipal Budget Workshop
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 141 West Broad St.
Mount Pleasant Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Place
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2B9QIOx
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 833 7443 7023
City of Charleston Committee on Community Development
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 759694505
City of Charleston Minority and Women Business Enterprise Advisory Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 858 4420 2355
Password: 446424
Friday
No meeting notices were received.