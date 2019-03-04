Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals: Annual Business

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Committee Room B225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals: Regular

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular

When: 5 p.m.

Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Recreation Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Public Services Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 9:45 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 11:15 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 12:15 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee

When: 1:45 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Fire Committee

When: 2:45 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Special Town Council

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Tuesday

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 23: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Media Center, Baptist Hill Middle High, 5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood

Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Hanahan Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan

Ravenel Special Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

Summerville BAR

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Isle of Palms Real Property Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

St. John's Fire District Commission Finance Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Thursday

City of Charleston Committee on Community Development: Special 

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Charelston County Police Department, 180 Lockwood Drive, downtown

City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room A, Department of Parks, 823 Meeting St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Isle of Palms Public Works Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Johns Island Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Lake Marion Regional Water Agency

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Lake Marion Regional Water Plant, 817 Water Plant Rd, Moncks Corner

Friday

No notices were received 