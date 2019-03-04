Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals: Annual Business
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Committee Room B225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals: Regular
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular
When: 5 p.m.
Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Recreation Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Public Services Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 9:45 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee
When: 11:15 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: 12:15 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee
When: 1:45 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Fire Committee
When: 2:45 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Special Town Council
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Tuesday
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 23: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Media Center, Baptist Hill Middle High, 5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood
Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Hanahan Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan
Ravenel Special Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
Summerville BAR
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Isle of Palms Real Property Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
St. John's Fire District Commission Finance Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Thursday
City of Charleston Committee on Community Development: Special
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Charelston County Police Department, 180 Lockwood Drive, downtown
City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room A, Department of Parks, 823 Meeting St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Isle of Palms Public Works Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Johns Island Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Lake Marion Regional Water Agency
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Lake Marion Regional Water Plant, 817 Water Plant Rd, Moncks Corner
Friday
No notices were received