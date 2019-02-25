Monday Feb. 25

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Charleston County Legislative Delegation

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Buyer Auditorium, Second Floor, Mark Clark Hall, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston

Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board of Directors

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Dorchester Mental Health Clinic, 106 Springview Lane, Summerville

Hollywood Public Hearing

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood

Hollywood Town Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood 

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District

Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee, Rules and Policies Committee, Finance and Budget Committee

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

South Carolina Board of Cosmetology Task Force

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island Tree Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Summerville Beautification Committee

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Cuthbert Community Center, 105 W. 5th South St., Summerville

Tuesday Feb. 26

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County School District Constituent District 1: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville

Charleston County School District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., Charleston

Goose Creek City Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Fire Station 1, 201 Button Hall Ave., Goose Creek

Isle of Palms City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Wednesday Feb. 27

City of Charleston's 350th Steering Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Tourism Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Special Council Meeting - UDO Workshop No. 3

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Thursday Feb. 28

City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Friday March 1

No meeting notices were received