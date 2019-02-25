Monday Feb. 25
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Charleston County Legislative Delegation
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Buyer Auditorium, Second Floor, Mark Clark Hall, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston
Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board of Directors
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Dorchester Mental Health Clinic, 106 Springview Lane, Summerville
Hollywood Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood
Hollywood Town Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood
Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District
Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee, Rules and Policies Committee, Finance and Budget Committee
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology Task Force
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Tree Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Summerville Beautification Committee
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Cuthbert Community Center, 105 W. 5th South St., Summerville
Tuesday Feb. 26
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District Constituent District 1: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville
Charleston County School District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., Charleston
Goose Creek City Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Fire Station 1, 201 Button Hall Ave., Goose Creek
Isle of Palms City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Wednesday Feb. 27
City of Charleston's 350th Steering Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Tourism Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Special Council Meeting - UDO Workshop No. 3
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Thursday Feb. 28
City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Friday March 1
No meeting notices were received