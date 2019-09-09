Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Design Review Board 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Suite 1403, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Berkeley County Council Committees

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Room 125, Committee's Council Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 US Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Berkeley County Council Committees

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner 

Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic District Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Town Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District Commission: North Charleston District

When: 6 p.m.

Where: North Charleston Sewer District, 7225 Stall Road

SC Board of Barber Examiners: OJT Overview 

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia 

Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown 

City of Charleston Committee on Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown 

City of Charleston City Council 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees

When: 5 p.m. 

Where: Dorchester County Career & Technology Center, 507 School House Road

Goose Creek City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

SC Board of Cosmetology

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia 

Wednesday

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Planning Commission Meeting

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: First Floor, Suite 1403, 2 George St., downtown 

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Suite A-112, Cultural Arts Center Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

Thursday

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: First Floor, Suite 1403, 2 George St., downtown 

Friday

No meetings were received. 

