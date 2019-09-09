Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Suite 1403, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Berkeley County Council Committees
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Room 125, Committee's Council Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 US Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Berkeley County Council Committees
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic District Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District Commission: North Charleston District
When: 6 p.m.
Where: North Charleston Sewer District, 7225 Stall Road
SC Board of Barber Examiners: OJT Overview
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Dorchester County Career & Technology Center, 507 School House Road
Goose Creek City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
SC Board of Cosmetology
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Wednesday
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission Meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: First Floor, Suite 1403, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Suite A-112, Cultural Arts Center Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
Thursday
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: First Floor, Suite 1403, 2 George St., downtown
Friday
No meetings were received.