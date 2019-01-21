Monday

No meeting notices were received

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3 p.m.

Where:  First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation 

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Salon 2, Second Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston State of the City Address

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 1: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville

Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Burke High School Media Center, 244 President St., Charleston

Goose Creek City Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Fire Station 1 Training Room, 201 Button Hall Ave., Goose Creek

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Wednesday

City of Charleston's 350th Steering Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Comprehensive Plan Town Hall

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

South Carolina Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration Public Information

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Ridgeville Community Center, 105 School St.

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown