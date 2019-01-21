Monday
No meeting notices were received
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Salon 2, Second Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston State of the City Address
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 1: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville
Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Burke High School Media Center, 244 President St., Charleston
Goose Creek City Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Fire Station 1 Training Room, 201 Button Hall Ave., Goose Creek
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Wednesday
City of Charleston's 350th Steering Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Comprehensive Plan Town Hall
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
South Carolina Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration Public Information
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Ridgeville Community Center, 105 School St.
Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown