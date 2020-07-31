Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2XfebpA
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 867 2718 5518
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
For login email, visit: bza@charlestoncounty.org
James Island Public Service District Commission: Special
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Fire Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Flood Resilience Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee
When: 11:15 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Human Resources Committee
When: 12:45 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/313apR2
Meeting ID: 815 4087 4004
Password: 29482
Tuesday
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/39NDILA
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 895 9050 9271
Password: 341029
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee
When: 9:45 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Board of Architectural Review
When: 6 p.m.
More Info: summervillesc.gov
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 850 5377 7943
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/39JMQR4
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 852 4414 6349
Password: 060320
City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/339U7Zn
Meeting ID: 830 8672 7226
City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Password: 872 8553 2221
City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful
When: 5:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3jY18lQ
Meeting ID: 837 2821 6258
Password: KCB
St. John's Fire District Commission Finance Committee
When: 10 a.m.
For more information, email: hr@stjfd.org
Friday
No meeting notices were received.