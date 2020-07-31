You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekly Meetings

  • Updated

Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2XfebpA

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 867 2718 5518

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

For login email, visit: bza@charlestoncounty.org

James Island Public Service District Commission: Special

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane 

Mount Pleasant Fire Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Flood Resilience Committee

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee

When: 11:15 a.m. 

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Human Resources Committee

When: 12:45 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/313apR2

Meeting ID: 815 4087 4004

Password: 29482

Tuesday

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/39NDILA

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 895 9050 9271

Password: 341029

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee

When: 9:45 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Board of Architectural Review

When: 6 p.m.

More Info: summervillesc.gov

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 850 5377 7943

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design 

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/39JMQR4

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 852 4414 6349

Password: 060320

City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/339U7Zn

Meeting ID: 830 8672 7226

City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Password: 872 8553 2221

City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful

When: 5:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3jY18lQ

Meeting ID: 837 2821 6258

Password: KCB

St. John's Fire District Commission Finance Committee

When: 10 a.m.

For more information, email: hr@stjfd.org

Friday

No meeting notices were received.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News