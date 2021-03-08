You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 2:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 556 524 367

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

City of Charleston Building Codes Board of Appeals

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3uX67sH

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID #: 813 8996 7492

Passcode: 111463

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3effWMC

Conference Call #: 1-929-205- 6099

Meeting ID #: 849 0301 3054

James Island Public Service District Ways & Means

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Livestream: bit.ly/3sYUGit

Conference Call #: *67- 843-790-7541

Conference ID: 458695860#

North Charleston Sewer District: North Charleston District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road

S.C. Board of Cosmetology

When: 9 a.m.

For meeting access information, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

St. John's Fire District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom Meeting ID: 630 661 0867

Zoom Passcode: 170170

For Zoom link, email hr@stjfd.org

Summerville Tree Protection Board 

When: 9 a.m.

Where: City Hall, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Standing Committees

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 92103951294

City of Charleston Ways and Means 

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300611887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boulder Bluff Elementary School, 400 Judy Drive, Goose Creek

Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester

Hollywood Municipal Election Committee 

When: 11 a.m.

Zoom access code: 827-6499-9591

Isle of Palms Joint Personnel + Public Safety Committee: Special

When: 10-11 a.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Mount Pleasant Town Council: Special, Regular

When: 5 p.m., proceeding in the order listed

Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3qmHfXC

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID #: 861 4992 6536

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Youth and Education Subcommittee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3qmYPe2

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 871 3261 2337

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Webinar ID: 847 2519 7415

Passcode: 079486

Charleston County Special Legislative Delegation

When: 9 a.m.

Livestream: scstatehouse.gov

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting Room, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

S.C. Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings

When: 10 a.m.

For meeting access information, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Sullivan's Island Planning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3ql5WUn

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/389QQLl

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID #: 847 3993 4864

City of Charleston Committee on Community Development: Special

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access ID: 759694505

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission Finance Committee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, CCPRC Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island

Dorchester Seniors Board of Directors

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Faith Sellers Senior Center, 312 N. Laurel St., Summerville

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Livestream: bit.ly/3uZR80T

Mount Pleasant Settlement Community Task Force

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Os7Buh

Summerville Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 845 9253 8180

