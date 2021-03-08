Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 2:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 556 524 367
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
City of Charleston Building Codes Board of Appeals
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3uX67sH
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID #: 813 8996 7492
Passcode: 111463
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3effWMC
Conference Call #: 1-929-205- 6099
Meeting ID #: 849 0301 3054
James Island Public Service District Ways & Means
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Livestream: bit.ly/3sYUGit
Conference Call #: *67- 843-790-7541
Conference ID: 458695860#
North Charleston Sewer District: North Charleston District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road
S.C. Board of Cosmetology
When: 9 a.m.
For meeting access information, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
St. John's Fire District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom Meeting ID: 630 661 0867
Zoom Passcode: 170170
For Zoom link, email hr@stjfd.org
Summerville Tree Protection Board
When: 9 a.m.
Where: City Hall, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Standing Committees
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 92103951294
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300611887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912096416
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boulder Bluff Elementary School, 400 Judy Drive, Goose Creek
Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 3 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Hollywood Municipal Election Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Zoom access code: 827-6499-9591
Isle of Palms Joint Personnel + Public Safety Committee: Special
When: 10-11 a.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Mount Pleasant Town Council: Special, Regular
When: 5 p.m., proceeding in the order listed
Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3qmHfXC
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID #: 861 4992 6536
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Youth and Education Subcommittee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3qmYPe2
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 871 3261 2337
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Webinar ID: 847 2519 7415
Passcode: 079486
Charleston County Special Legislative Delegation
When: 9 a.m.
Livestream: scstatehouse.gov
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
S.C. Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings
When: 10 a.m.
For meeting access information, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3ql5WUn
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/389QQLl
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID #: 847 3993 4864
City of Charleston Committee on Community Development: Special
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access ID: 759694505
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission Finance Committee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, CCPRC Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island
Dorchester Seniors Board of Directors
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Faith Sellers Senior Center, 312 N. Laurel St., Summerville
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Livestream: bit.ly/3uZR80T
Mount Pleasant Settlement Community Task Force
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Os7Buh
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 845 9253 8180