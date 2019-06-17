Monday
City of Charleston Public Works and Utilities
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Recreation
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
James Island Public Service District: Special Budget
When: 7 p.m.
Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Traffic and Transportation
When: 2 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 3: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Wednesday
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Council: Special Called UDO Workshop #16
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Thursday
City of Charleston Municipal Golf Course Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 2110 Maybank Highway
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Charleston Police Department Headquarters, 180 Lockwood Drive, downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 10:Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
James Island Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1122 Dills Bluff Road, James Island
Summerville CDRB
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Friday
No meeting notices were received