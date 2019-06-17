Monday

City of Charleston Public Works and Utilities

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Recreation

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown 

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

James Island Public Service District: Special Budget

When: 7 p.m.

Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston

Summerville Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Traffic and Transportation

When: 2 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 3: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston 

Sullivan's Island Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Wednesday

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Council: Special Called UDO Workshop #16

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville 

Thursday

City of Charleston Municipal Golf Course Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 2110 Maybank Highway

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Charleston Police Department Headquarters, 180 Lockwood Drive, downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 10:Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston

James Island Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 1122 Dills Bluff Road, James Island

Summerville CDRB

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Friday

No meeting notices were received 

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.